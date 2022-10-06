Atlas Corp. Provides Update on Special Committee Discussions with Poseidon Acquisition Corp.

LONDON, UK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) today confirmed that the Special Committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") has continued negotiations with Poseidon Acquisition Corp. ("Poseidon"), an entity formed by certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, certain affiliates of the Washington Family, David Sokol, Chairman of the Board of Atlas, and Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., and certain of their respective affiliates (together, the "Consortium") regarding the previously announced proposal for a transaction in which the Consortium would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Atlas that the Consortium does not already own or control. As disclosed today by the Consortium, the Special Committee and the Consortium have made meaningful progress in negotiation of a potential transaction at a per share cash price of $15.50, plus payment of all ordinary course third quarter and fourth quarter 2022 dividends regardless of the timing of any closing.

NYSE:ATCO (CNW Group/Atlas Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Atlas cautions that no agreement has been reached, entrance into any binding agreement is subject to significant contingencies, and there can be no assurances that any transaction will result from these discussions on the terms described herein or at all. Atlas does not intend to make additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a definitive agreement is executed or either the Consortium or the Special Committee terminates discussions.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information, visit atlascorporation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

