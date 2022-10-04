Visual Comfort & Co. Announces New Design Partnerships

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is proud to announce five new designer partnerships to add their growing roster of talent. Launching at the October High Point Market are collections from Amber Lewis, Ray Booth, Christiane Lemieux, Thom Filicia, and Drew & Jonathan Scott.

Amber Lewis and Ray Booth are both launching their lines within the Visual Comfort Signature Collection and Christiane Lemieux, Thom Filicia and Drew & Jonathan Scott's lines will be within the Generation Lighting Studio Collection.

"The cornerstone of Visual Comfort's success is rooted in our design partnerships," said Andy Singer, CEO and Founder. "It's always an honor and so exciting to continue to build upon our design partner family and bring their innovative product visions to life."

In celebration of these new collections, Visual Comfort & Co. will be hosting a series of events in their showroom at the upcoming High Point Market.

Saturday, October 22

1pm Est - Drew & Jonathan Scott Meet & Greet

3pm Est - Amber Lewis Book Signing

Sunday, October 23

10am Est - Christiane Lemieux Book Signing

3pm Est - Ray Booth Book Signing

Monday, October 24

3pm Est - Cocktails & Lighting Tips with Thom Filicia

Visual Comfort & Co. Showroom

Commerce & Design Building

201 W. Commerce Avenue, 2nd Floor

High Point, NC 27260

