PeopleShare Acquires DecisionPathHR® in Charlotte, NC

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleShare, one of the largest staffing firms in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, announces the acquisition of DecisionPathHR®, a leading temporary staffing company with four locations in the Charlotte area. The acquisition expands PeopleShare's footprint to 40 branch offices across eight states.

(L to R) Tom Gibson, Tanya Bennett and Robin Gibson of DecisionPath HR, with David Donald of PeopleShare (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be joining our two companies together to provide a unique blend of staffing services to North Carolina and South Carolina," said David Donald, co-founder of PeopleShare. "DecisionPathHR's culture is a great fit with ours, and their amazing people and clients will help us continue our U.S. expansion."

Founded in 2012, DecisionPathHR, now a PeopleShare company, has four locations – its Charlotte headquarters, along with branch offices in Concord, Statesville, and Rock Hill. Their guiding principles of Commitment, Collaboration and Character fit perfectly with PeopleShare's values and mission.

"Over the last 10 years, DecisionPathHR has provided companies in the Charlotte area with top talent. We plan to continue that under the PeopleShare name, and we look forward to growing our presence in the market," said Donald.

For a complete listing of services that PeopleShare provides, visit their websites at www.peopleshareworks.com/about-us and www.decisionpathhr.com/about-dphr.

About PeopleShare

PeopleShare, headquartered in Collegeville, PA, is one of the largest staffing firms in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Since our start in 2005, PeopleShare has grown from two employees to 40 branches. PeopleShare connects our clients with top talent who hit the ground running from day one. We specialize in mobilizing talent in the temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct hire staffing roles in the clerical and light industrial sectors.

PeopleShare logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PeopleShare