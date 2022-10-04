Omega Laboratories Acquires Acumium to form Omega Technology Solutions

MOGADORE, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories ("Omega"), a leading provider of laboratory testing solutions, announced the acquisition of Acumium, a leading technology and software development firm. This partnership further enhances Omega's ability to provide the highest level of risk mitigation while also providing more timely results for faster clinical, court and employment decisions.

Acumium is a Madison, WI based information technology firm with over 21 years of experience specializing in software development, data privacy & protection, cloud computing, and managed IT services. Acumium's primary goal is to develop and tailor technology solutions that solve problems.

Omega Technology Solutions' suite of tools currently includes the oCCF (Online Custody & Control Form), data integration capabilities, secure reporting services, Medical Review Officer Module, and LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems). These products are already in use by multinational organizations that need to meet stringent regional data and accreditation standards.

Omega has long been the leader in quality laboratory testing solutions with fast turnaround times. Omega has worked with Acumium for over 15 years to create applications that facilitate accuracy, data security and data privacy from the initial collection request through laboratory processing to result reporting and statistical analysis. These applications have become a core part of Omega's full laboratory solutions. Omega acquired Acumium to merge the industry's best laboratory team with the most advanced technology solutions team. Omega can now continue to refine these systems, which will improve every step of the testing process for our clients. Some of these solutions are already being used by other firms through license or under a Software as a Service (SaaS) agreements. The Acumium Team will easily be able to support and promote the long-standing Omega solutions with their long-standing software solutions portfolio.

"The oCCF system is an example of a successful collaboration between Omega and Acumium in recent years," said Bill Corl, Omega's CEO. "This system is available in multiple languages, can be utilized on a tablet or a desktop, and manages both laboratory-based testing and point of collection testing."

For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-655-5569 or sales@omegalabs.net.

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 21 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, as well as licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology testing and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

About Acumium LLC – Acumium is an industry leader in creating technology solutions that solve business problems. With a strong focus on data security and data privacy Acumium enables clients to leverage digital assets to achieve corporate objectives whether it is with current systems integration or development of new, tailored software. Acumium has the expertise and experience to effectively identify and create sophisticated and scalable solutions.

