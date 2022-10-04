City Wide Facility Solutions Expands Into South Louisiana

Entrepreneurs Bring Premier Facility Solutions to the Bayou State

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its first location in the state of Louisiana. The new office will serve over 40 parishes across the entirety of Southern Louisiana.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Louisiana and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur John Ellen, chief operating officer, has partnered with Darren Frerking, president of City Wide Facility Solutions in Houston, to open this South Louisiana office at 4021 WE Heck Court, Suite F1 in Baton Rouge on October 1.

"I'm looking forward to building long-lasting relationships across Southern Louisiana through creating employment opportunities for residents as well as serving local organizations," said Ellen. "City Wide's values were what originally drew me in to be a part of the Houston team with Darren and I am eager to give others the same chance to live out our mission the way I have been for the past year and a half!"

Ellen originally joined City Wide Facility Solutions as director of operations before deciding to open his own location. Prior to City Wide, Ellen spent more than 16 years at an industrial supply company, earning experience in sales while leading a commercial team responsible for over $35 million in revenue. His management experience recognized the impact of developing enduring customer relationships on overall performance, which he will leverage at the South Louisiana City Wide location. Ellen will launch City Wide in partnership with Darren Frerking, the successful owner and operator of City Wide serving Greater Houston. With the eight years of managing the location alongside more than 22 years of business experience under his belt, Frerking will support Ellen in his chief operating officer role at City Wide Facility Solutions in South Louisiana.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States and Canada will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Nevada, Kentucky, Ohio and Arkansas in the coming months.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in South Louisiana and the services it manages, please visit https://southlouisiana.gocitywide.com/ or call (225) 300-6131.

