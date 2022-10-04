AOTMP Opens Registration for Annual Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Conference

AOTMP® Engage 2023 attendee registration opens for business individuals and teams.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® Engage 2023 organizers have announced that early bird registration for the event is now available. Early bird pricing will be in effect until December 31, 2022. The in-person annual conference for Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management professionals featuring 50+ sessions exploring thought-provoking IT procurement, IT expense management, and mobility management topics will return to the Renaissance at SeaWorld Orlando on April 30, 2023. The main conference will conclude on May 3 with the Industry Awards & Recognition and Association Member Meeting. The first AOTMP® Women in Technology conference will follow with a celebration and reception on May 3 and mainstage presentations and panels on May 4. Bookmark AOTMP® Engage 2023 for quick access to important conference information and updates.

Join your telecom, mobility, and IT management peers in Orlando on April 30 to May 4 to talk IT procurement. IT expense management and mobility management. Over 50 sessions, hot new solutions, industry awards and recognition, Women in Tech conference, association member meeting, outstanding speakers, peer to peer roundtables and plenty of food and drink. (PRNewswire)

"We're looking forward to gathering industry professionals to connect and exchange knowledge, resources and strategies"

Highlights of the event Include:

Industry Awards Ceremony celebrating 30+ award winners

Thought leadership sessions exploring

Best practice sessions exploring

Themed evening receptions

Sponsors and exhibitors with the newest industry solutions

Women in Tech panels and presentations to inspire women and the men who support them

Early bird registration for the main conference is $995 for the main conference, a $1,495 value. A main conference plus Women in Tech conference bundle is $1,290 until December 31, 2022, a $1,890 value. As an added bonus, purchase two registrations and AOTMP® will send you a code for a free third pass.

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, said, "We are looking forward to gathering industry professionals to connect and exchange knowledge, resources, strategies, and solutions in beautiful Orlando, FL. We're excited to hear about the new ideas that keep moving our industry forward."

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

