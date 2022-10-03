Mohawk Technologies to Exhibit at AUSA Convention in October

The company will be showcasing its former US Army Grumman OV-ID/RV-1D Mohawk aircraft.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Technologies, a disabled veteran-owned small business with the mantra of "Your Mission … Our Solution", will be exhibiting at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Convention from October 10-11 in Washington, D.C.

The company will be showcasing its former US Army Grumman OV-ID/RV-1D Mohawk aircraft, which it will be using as a research and development platform for specialized equipment, flight training and proof of concept evaluations. This will be an opportunity for attendees to learn more about Mohawk Technologies and how it will continue to contribute to the advancement of aerial research & development with an environmentally sensitive low carbon impact aircraft.

Used for over 50 years in combined multinational roles, 35 of which were for the U.S Army the Grumman OV-1 Mohawk aircraft has proven performance in a variety of critical applications from light attack, observation, and reconnaissance in operating theaters from Vietnam, Korea, Middle East (Desert Storm), Israel and South America.

This versatile aerial platform in subsequent use for more than 15 years under civilian control, was a go-to aircraft for the US Navy Test Pilot School, US Navy Research Laboratory, US Army at Redstone, INSCOM, Corps of Engineers and civilian agencies like National Test Pilot School, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and NASA's Wallops Flight Center.

"Our Grumman OV-1D/RV-1D Mohawk aircraft are still real-world contenders for airborne research & development of specialized equipment. Mohawk Technologies is scheduled to have operational availability in the 2nd quarter of FY 2023 said a spokesperson for the company". Technical, airworthiness guidance and engineering support is being provided by the Kestrel Group, LLC of South Carolina, a disabled veteran owned small business with extensive Mohawk OV-1D expertise.

The multi- role Grumman OV-1D/RV-1D Mohawk is a twin-engine turboprop, low carbon impact aircraft that can perform a wide range of missions and can be optimized for surveillance and target acquisition missions. Both aircraft versions are highly maneuverable and have short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities. They can also be equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and avionics, ideally suited for multiple types of operations.

These M.T. Mohawk aircraft are currently being retrofitted with new avionics, flight instrumentation during restoration. The first aircraft are scheduled to come online in FY 2023 with the potential to expand capability and availability. For more information, visit www.mohawkops.com or visit booth #6626 at the AUSA Convention.

