Latest version of EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology standard

Standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Forester Wilderness: most rugged and trail-capable Forester ever

Pricing starts at $26,395

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2023 Forester, one of its most popular SUVs. The 2023 Forester will be offered in six trim levels when it arrives at Subaru retailers in December: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON POPULAR 2023 FORESTER SUV (PRNewswire)

Standard across the model line is EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The latest version of the award-winning active safety system, which debuted last year, has improved overall performance thanks to a wider field of view and updated software. Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision at speeds less than 50 mph.

As in prior model years, all Forester models come standard with seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver's knee airbag.

All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine teamed with a Lineartronic® CVT and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The Forester is a highly efficient SUV, delivering up to 33 mpg EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. The compact SUV also offers up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity (3,000-lb. for Wilderness) and features standard Trailer Stability Assist.

The Subaru Forester continues to be one of the manufacturer's most awarded vehicles. This year, Forester earned two awards from Kelley Blue Book in its segment: 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award and 2022 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own. The compact SUV also won in its category for the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best Cars for Teens.

The Subaru Forester received the 2022 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ award. This marks the 16th consecutive year Forester has earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (2007-2022) - more than any other small SUV.

Introducing the 2023 Forester

The 2023 Forester (Base) continues the model's tradition of offering top-safety, durability, and capability at an incredible value. Priced at $26,395, the compact SUV comes standard with a long list of features including power windows, door locks, and side mirrors; dual USB-A input/charge ports in the front center console; multi-function display; remote keyless entry; and combination meter with color LCD.

Also standard is the SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; SiriusXM® and TravelLink® (4-month free Platinum Plan subscription); and CD player.

An option package upgrades the Base model with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in silver finish and a ladder-type roof rail design with convenient tie-down points. The rail system offers a dynamic load capacity of 176-lb. and a 700-lb static load limit, allowing safe use of a roof-top tent. The option package has an MSRP of $625.

Forester Premium

The 2023 Forester Premium, priced from $29,395, adds a considerable upgrade over the Base in comfort, convenience, and available tech. The standard All-Weather Package includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and windshield wiper de-icer. The Premium also adds a 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support; 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; ladder-type roof rails; dark tint privacy glass; panoramic power moonroof; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.

For improved off-pavement performance, the Forester Premium trim features standard X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. The Premium trim's interior is upgraded with a leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver stitching; center dash panel trim in black with silver metallic finish; and chrome inner door handles.

The Premium offers a single option package that includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Automatic Emergency Steering; dual USB-A charge ports in rear center console; and a Power Rear Gate with automatic close and height memory. The MSRP for the package is $1,165.

Forester Sport

With a starting price of $30,965, the 2023 Forester Sport offers unique exterior and interior elements for a youthful and sporty appearance as well as enhanced standard equipment over the Premium, including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Automatic Emergency Steering as well as and dual USB-A charge ports in rear center console.

The exterior of the Sport trim is adorned with exclusive gloss black trim as well as black-finish 18-inch wheels and a black rear roof spoiler. Orange accents are featured on the side and front lower valances and roof rail mounts. An orange SPORT badge adds a striking yet complementary contrast on the rear of the vehicle. The exclusive Sport interior features a unique dark gray color scheme with orange stitching and accents throughout the cabin.

In addition, the Sport trim features dual-function X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of conditions.

With an MSRP of $1,645, the single option package for the Sport trim includes Reverse Automatic Braking; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; Harman Kardon® premium speaker system; and Power Rear Gate.

Forester Wilderness

Building on the extensive feature content in the Premium trim, the 2023 Forester Wilderness uniquely adds a slew of exclusive mechanical, design, and functional enhancements for added capability on the roads and trails less traveled. Critically, the rugged model preserves the Forester's renowned blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling. The Forester Wilderness has a starting price of $34,020.

Exclusive chassis suspension components give the Wilderness 9.2-inch ground clearance, a half-inch increase over the other Forester models, which already had among the highest in their segment. Longer coil springs and shock absorbers provide the added road clearance, while special tuning helps maintain the Forester's exceptional ride and handling performance with the increased height.

The Wilderness comes equipped with Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires for increased traction on muddy or gravel roads. Mounted on exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels in matte black finish, the tires are embossed with raised white letters. A standard full-size tire is stored under the cargo the area, giving owners confidence while on the trails.

To visually communicate the more capable off-road performance, the Wilderness has a unique front fascia with hexagonal front grille and hexagonal LED fog lights as well as an anti-glare hood decal in matte-black finish. The Wilderness is also kitted with larger wheel arch cladding and a front skid plate.

Numerous interior details including water resistant StarTex® seating surfaces, all-weather mats, and cargo tray make the Wilderness especially suited to carrying outdoors gear, even when wet or muddy. The Wilderness is also equipped with ladder-type roof rails that can support up to 800 lb. when parked, a capacity increase of 100 lb. that allows for larger roof tents.

A single option package is available for the 2023Wilderness that includes SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® premium speaker system, and a Power Rear Gate. The option package has a MSRP of $1,850.

Forester Limited

Priced at $33,075, the 2023 Forester Limited includes all features from the Premium and is visually distinguished with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signals, and dark gray accent trim for the fog lights.

The Limited comes standard with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Its roster of upgraded features includes STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia Plus; perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; silver metallic with gloss black finish center dash panel trim; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; dual-zone automatic climate control with voice-activated controls; dual USB-A charge ports in the rear center console, and a power rear gate with auto close and height memory. The Limited adds Automatic Emergency Steering and 1-Touch Folding Rear Seatback.

The Limited offers a single option package with Reverse Automatic Braking, STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom®, Harman Kardon premium speaker system and a Heated Steering Wheel. The MSRP of this package is $1,695.

Forester Touring

Continuing as the top of the model line, the 2023 Forester Touring is priced at $36,495. The Touring includes the full list of standard and optional features from the Limited and adds the innovative DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System that includes gesture control capability, allowing the driver to raise and lower the set temperature of the automatic climate control system through hand gestures.

The exterior of the Touring is distinguished by 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish, satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, and LED fog lights with chrome trim. This flagship trim level features roof rails with a silver finish, corresponding to the silver finish on the front, rear and side valances as well as the chrome exterior badges.

The Forester Touring cabin offers a choice of exclusive Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery; 10-way power driver's seat with 2-position memory (includes power lumbar support); 8-way power front passenger seat; and heated outboard rear seats. LEDs are used for cargo-area and dome lights with off-delay, as well as the rear gate.

2023 Subaru Forester Trim Transmission Applicable Options MSRP MSRP + Destination &

Delivery ($1,225) Forester CVT 01, 02 $26,395 $27,620 Forester Premium CVT 11, 15 $29,395 $30,620 Forester Sport CVT 21, 24 $30,965 $32,190 Forester Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $34,020 $35,245 Forester Limited CVT 31, 32 $33,075 $34,300 Forester Touring CVT 41 $36,495 $37,720

2023 Subaru Forester Option Packages Forester CODE 01: Standard Model N/A CODE 02: Alloy Wheel Package + Roof Rails $625 Forester Premium CODE 11: Standard Model N/A CODE 15: BSD/RCTA + Power Rear Gate $1,165 Forester Sport

CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 24: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $1,645 Forester Wilderness CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 22: 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Premium Speaker System + Power Rear Gate $1,850 Forester Limited CODE 31: Standard Model N/A CODE 32: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia with Nav + Harman

Kardon Speaker System + Heated Steering Wheel $1,695 Forester Touring CODE 41: Standard Model N/A







About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.