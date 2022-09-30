FULFILLMENT FUND ANNOUNCES 45TH ANNIVERSARY AND REBRAND

Fulfillment Fund, an organization making college a reality for students in under-resourced communities in Los Angeles, enters its 45th year with contemporary, more accessible branding

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulfillment Fund, one of Los Angeles' largest and oldest college access organizations, announced that it is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a new look. Approaching this important milestone, the rebranding process began when leadership made a concerted effort to make the brand more contemporary, appealing, and accessible to the students it serves.

Founded in 1977 by the late Dr. Gary Gitnick, along with his wife Cherna, Fulfillment Fund helps Los Angeles area students find a pathway to college and embark on professional careers. The organization focuses on supporting students in educationally and economically under-resourced communities with a vast majority growing up in low-income households and being the first in their families to earn a college degree.

The rebranding effort parallels the organization's anniversary to mark the evolution and growth it has achieved over the last several years. The celebration begins with an updated logo, brand style, and an animated video narrated by actor Ed Helms, a long-time supporter of Fulfillment Fund.

"It's an exciting moment for Fulfillment Fund because we are focusing on ways to bring together our community of donors, volunteers, and alumni so that we can do more to help students achieve their greatest potential," says Wendy Spinner, Fulfillment Fund Board Chair. "The rebranding will also allow us to connect with new students and a new generation of supporters to help us get through the next 45 years."

The 45th anniversary also marks a programmatic evolution for Fulfillment Fund where postsecondary achievement drives towards a career that leads to greater economic mobility, particularly important for Fulfillment Fund's students. This also implies deepening relationships with not only the philanthropic and civic community but with its students and alumni to strengthen a network of support for outgoing students.

"Fulfillment Fund has such a rich history. Our board members, leaders, supporters and staff have made Fulfillment Fund's success and longevity possible," says Joanne Reyes, Fulfillment Fund CEO. "We wanted to build on our solid foundation while concepting something fresh and exciting to lead us into the next stage of our evolution."

Amid the pandemic in 2020, Fulfillment Fund began a partnership with creative agency Elephant and began a conversation about what an updated brand could look like and how it would help position the organization for the years ahead. With the full support of Elephant and a dedicated team to reimagine the brand, Fulfillment Fund leaped forward.

ABOUT FULFILLMENT FUND

Fulfillment Fund is a life-changing organization that helps make college a reality for first-generation and lower-income students. Since 1977, we have been empowering students in Los Angeles to access and afford higher education. We partner with local high schools in educationally and economically under-resourced communities to support our students through college graduation and provide crucial life skills to help them transition into the workforce successfully.

