Therap Services joined the 2022 Hybrid HCBS Conference of ADvancing States to speak about the Importance of Person-Centered and Data-Driven Practices in HCBS and other Human Services Community

TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading EHR software system, providing data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to service providers in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and other human services settings, have joined the 2022 Hybrid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Conference, organized by ADvancing States, to speak about the importance of Person-Centered and Data-Driven practices on delivering long term supports and services to aging people and people with disabilities. The conference, which Therap participated in as a Platinum Sponsor, was held from August 14 to August 18, 2022, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC.

On August 16, Jeff Case, National Director of Business Development, and Beverly Buscemi, Director of Government Relations of Therap Services along with Oklahoma Department of Human Services Samantha Galloway, Oklahoma House of Representatives Mark Lawson, and Liberty's Amanda Cothern-Webb, spoke about how Person-Centered data propels the practice of informed and data-driven decision-making regarding individuals with disabilities or those who need long term cares in human services community.

The Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Conference is a national conference organized annually by ADvancing States that brings together state, federal, and local policymakers as well as leaders who administer, manage, and deliver waivers and other HCBS programs. The purpose of this conference is to share practices and policies that improve state systems providing Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) to individuals of different ages and abilities. ADvancing States support visionary leadership, and the advancement of systems innovation while supporting national policies that deliver Long-Term Services and Support systems to older adults and people with disabilities.

For more information on Therap's visit to the 2022 Hybrid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Conference, please visit http://www.advancingstates.org/hcbsconference

