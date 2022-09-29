PELOTON AND DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARTNER TO OFFER PELOTON EQUIPMENT AT MORE THAN 100 DICK'S RETAIL LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE AND DICKS.COM

Exclusive collaboration will allow Peloton to reach new audiences and will provide DICK'S athletes with access to top fitness products

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced a new partnership in which DICK'S will sell Peloton's hardware products – including the original Bike, Bike+, Tread and Guide – and select accessories via branded fitness shops inside more than 100 DICK'S U.S. retail locations and on its industry-leading eCommerce platform. The rollout is slated to launch early in the holiday season.

Outside of Peloton's owned sales channels, DICK'S will be the only retailer to carry this selection of Peloton's connected fitness equipment. The collaboration is the latest effort by Peloton to reach new audiences, expand its total addressable market and drive Member growth, by having its products available at the largest U.S. sporting goods retailer. It will expand Peloton's U.S. geographic footprint and complement its retail presence, as the company pivots to growth, in the next phase of its transformation journey. For DICK'S, Peloton becomes another high value brand that is expected to bring new customers into its brick and mortar and eCommerce environments.

"Peloton is a powerful brand with a very loyal following and a product mix that's compelling for any fitness enthusiast," said Will Swisher, Senior Vice President, Merchandising Hardlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Being able to offer Peloton to our athletes – and to provide an in-store experience for them to see and test products – gives us and Peloton extended reach into the fitness market."

"This partnership is a natural fit for our brand and our Member acquisition goals," said Peloton Senior Vice President of Global Direct Sales, Jen Parker. "DICK'S is a consumer-beloved brand with a large, incremental customer base, offering tremendous upside for us to reach broader audiences and attract potential new Members. Retail remains a critical touchpoint, and we want to provide the in-store experience that many current and prospective Members still covet."

Customers will have the opportunity to purchase the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Guide and select accessories in-store or online. DICK'S teammates will be trained by Peloton to be fully knowledgeable about Peloton's suite of equipment to help consumers choose the best products for them. At launch, deliveries will be fulfilled via Peloton's traditional expert in-home delivery and set up, with select purchases available for in-store carryout.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton's first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

