Cybrary Partners With Carahsoft to Provide Cybersecurity Skill Development to Government Agencies and Customers

Provides Public Sector With Enhanced Access to Updated Cybersecurity Professional Development Platform and Content to Help Defend Against Increased Threats

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the leading training platform for cybersecurity professionals, today announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp , the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider.® Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cybrary's Public Sector distributor, making the company's accessible, affordable, and enhanced cybersecurity training and skills development platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contracts.

"We're thrilled to partner with Carahsoft and their reseller partners to provide the Public Sector with streamlined access to Cybrary's platform," said Cybrary CEO Kevin Hanes. "Delivering timely threat-informed cybersecurity training to the masses is our ultimate goal. Through this partnership, we will simultaneously enable the cybersecurity community to grow professionally and defend our country from the latest threats."

With cyberattacks targeting Government agencies on the rise, and the White House recently noting the lack of qualified individuals to defend against them, there is a huge need for more accessible and digestible skills-based training for cybersecurity. The Cybrary and Carahsoft partnership will help simplify procurement for much-needed training for security teams and individuals throughout Federal, State, Local, and Education sectors.

"This partnership provides Government customers with the invaluable opportunity to develop and build their cybersecurity talent pipelines and equip the workforce to recognize, respond, and anticipate threats and defend our nation," said Alex Whitworth, Sales Director who leads the Cybrary Team at Carahsoft. "We look forward to working with Cybrary and our reseller partners to close the persistent cybersecurity skills gap."

Cybrary's platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information contact the Cybrary team at Carahsoft at (844) 445-5688 or cybrary@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity .

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the industry-leading training platform that provides the right training at the right time to fully equip cybersecurity professionals at every stage in their careers. Cybrary offers threat-informed training and certification preparation to help industry professionals build the skills and knowledge to confidently mitigate the threats their organizations face and bridge the persistent cybersecurity skills gap. Cybrary enables more than 3 million learners, from service providers and government agencies to Fortune 1000 organizations and individuals alike, to be armed and ready to respond in the fight against constantly-evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information on Cybrary and our offerings, visit www.cybrary.it .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

