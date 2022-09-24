Goldfish Swim School's Pediatrician Provides Expecting and New Parents with Bath Safety Tips and the Benefits of Baby Swim Lessons During National Baby Safety Month

Leading Swim School Champions Early Water Introduction to Improve Development and Water Safety Confidence, Advocates for Swim Lessons to be Added to Baby Registries

TROY, Mich., Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of September being Baby Safety Month , Goldfish Swim School is helping new and expecting parents understand the importance of water safety year-round, and how introducing babies early to water can improve a baby's development and build water safety confidence.

According to board-certified and o-fish-al pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School, Dr. Molly O'Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics + Wellness Center , parents should learn how to prepare the home for a new baby, especially when it comes to water, and understand how beneficial swim lessons can be – not only in keeping them safe, but also in aiding in their cognitive and physical development. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends babies start swimming lessons by the age of one to decrease the risk of drowning by up to 88 percent.

With drowning remaining the number one cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4, taking the lives of three children in the United States every day, expecting and new parents must prioritize introducing water early on, and become educated on how to keep their babies safe in and around the water. According to the AAP, most child drownings inside the home occur in bathtubs, and more than half of bathtub deaths involve children under one year of age . Because babies can drown in as little as 1-2 inches of water, Dr. Molly recommends these top baby safety tips for parents getting baby ready to take their first bath :

Baby Safety Tips In and Around the Bathtub

Safety-proof the tub. Put a soft protector over the tub spout. Use a non-skid mat on the bottom of your tub to prevent slips and falls – this is good for older kids and grown-ups, too.

Understand that baby seats are injury risks. Because so many baby seats are prone to tipping over, increasing the risk of drowning, it is better to have your baby in the tub on their own than in a baby seat.

Never leave a child alone in the water - not even for a moment! Keep your eyes on your baby, and remain within arm's reach. Avoid distractions like cell phones, checking email, or checking on dinner - they can all wait! If you do need to step away, you must take the baby with you.

Have fun in the water! If the baby enjoys the bath, give them extra time to enjoy the water for playing and splashing. The more fun they have in the bath, the less they will be afraid of the water.

Adjust the heater. Turn down the temperature on the water heater to be sure the bath water won't cause any scalding or burns.

Dr. Molly also notes that being in the water early, and taking swim lessons as early as four months in age, greatly benefits a baby's development and builds water safety confidence through cognitive tasks, socialization skills and bonding with parents.

The Benefits for Introducing Babies to Water Early

Cognitive Skills: Babies who use their bodies fully and in different ways, such as in swimming, show developmental progress in all areas. As children get older, pairing motor movement with cognitive tasks solidifies learning and repetitive movements. Activities like swimming appear to lay down neural pathways that enhance learning as well. As they grow older, strong swimming skills can boost their water safety confidence.

Socialization Skills: As the baby grows older, having swim lessons as some of their earliest memories is an opportunity for them to see themselves in a group of kids with varying levels of competency. They also learn to trust and be comfortable with their instructor, helping them follow instructions in a group setting – something that they'll take with them to preschool and beyond.

Bonding: Being in the water is fun! It is relaxing for the parent and child and feels more like play than learning. When the baby and parent are doing something new together, the shared experience and progress solidify a relationship.

"Babies can be in the water as soon as a couple of months of age. Though body temperature regulation takes a couple of months to settle in, warm water pools (90-95 degrees) are fine at any age." says Dr. Molly. "Being in the water for swim lessons, especially when it's warm, is actually very comforting and feels natural to a baby. Not only can it be relaxing, but it can also help to increase motor movement and development, which is then translated to outside of the water as they are moving and grooving at home."

Goldfish Swim School is known for its safe, fun and baby-friendly environment, featuring a shiver-free 90-degree pool, changing cabanas, as well as small class sizes. Skilled and certified instructors use integrity, compassion and trust to provide swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years.

Mini Lessons for Infants aged 4-35 months teach water safety and provide children with life-saving skills, while helping improve coordination and balance and build stronger muscles. Goldfish Swim School'steach water safety and provide children with life-saving skills, while helping improve coordination and balance and build stronger muscles.

Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using a proprietary research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®.

"We know there's a lot to think about for expecting parents – setting up nurseries, researching car seats and baby gates, and even safety prepping the bath area – but, swim lessons are one of the most-needed, yet least talked about baby shower gift," said Chris McCuiston, CEO of Goldfish Swim School. "We advocate adding swim lessons to every baby registry to help cross an important item off their baby safety checklist. This will relieve some stress on parents knowing their baby will receive many benefits of being acclimated to the water early on, while learning the life-saving skills to be safer in and around the water."

To add swim lessons to a baby registry or as a gift to a mom-to-be, H2Ohhh Baby! Gift Cards and Packages are available at participating Goldfish Swim School locations.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 133 schools open, and an additional 110+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

