New Storybook Helps Young Children Cope With Loss and Grief

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Donna Housman, founder of Housman Institute, today announced the release of her debut children's book, "Gilly and the Garden," for children ages 4 through 7 and intended to help them cope with loss and death.

In "Gilly and the Garden," otter siblings Hemmy and Shemmy are so good at caring for their garden, they take on caring for something more. Yet even when they take the very best care of something they love, the unexpected happens. Through the story, children are able to learn, grow, and develop alongside Hemmy and Shemmy as they experience the ups and downs of responsibility, the peace that can come from learning how to manage a range of emotions, and the way joyful memories can help lessen the pain of loss and death.

The book, which is the first in the series "The ECSELent Adventures of Hemmy and Shemmy," was selected by the Children's Book Council as an anticipated bestseller.

"Managing big emotions is fundamental to learning and thriving. The characters Hemmy and Shemmy are ambassadors of Housman Institute's emotional, cognitive and social early learning 'ECSELent Adventures' curriculum program. They invite children to join them as they explore, discover and begin to understand and manage the big world of their own emotions and those of others. In the process, they learn to become the boss of their feelings, both big and small," said author Dr. Donna Housman. "Each book in the series includes a guide and tips for parents and educators on how to use the books to discuss difficult topics and includes suggested guided questions."

While many children have faced the loss of a parent, loved one, or a pet, the book is particularly well-timed as the Imperial College of London recently shared that 258,800 children in the United States and 7 million globally have lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to COVID-19, meaning one or both parents or a grandparent living with the family.

"Gilly and the Garden" was written by Dr. Housman and illustrated by Renée Andriani and will be available on Sept. 27. The next "ECSELent Adventures of Hemmy and Shemmy" book, "Theo's Deliciously Different Dumplings," which celebrates diversity and inclusion, will be released on Nov. 29.

All books in "The ECSELent Adventures of Hemmy and Shemmy" series are centered on Dr. Donna Housman's peer-reviewed research that demonstrates the critical need to lay the foundation of emotional intelligence in the earliest years when the brain is most malleable. Providing children with the tools they need for emotional health, well-being and lifelong learning is now more important than ever. By using relatable characters and meaningful stories to share with children, this book series empowers educators and parents to support their children's emotional, cognitive and social development.

Media contact: jenn@pinnaclemediafl.com

View original content:

SOURCE Housman Institute