Digi-Key Electronics' Stacy Hartmann Receives 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Stacy Hartmann, director of global customer support for Digi-Key, was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

For more than 30 years, Hartmann has been a critical asset to Digi-Key's supply chain team and instrumental in its back-office support structure. Her variety of roles in sales, marketing and IT allowed her to gain experience in numerous practice areas that inform her leadership in one of Digi-Key's key supply chain support structures. With a long and varied career at Digi-Key, Hartmann has a deep skill set with expertise in global customer support, workforce management, business relationship management and more.

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends."

Hartmann was selected for the Women in Supply Chain award from a field of more than 280 professionals in the industry. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"With decades of institutional knowledge at Digi-Key and versatility taking on multiple leadership roles throughout the organization, Stacy is a tremendous asset to our team and customers," said Linda J. Johnson, executive vice president of operations at Digi-Key. "Stacy's outstanding leadership and guidance on Digi-Key's supply chain team was pivotal in servicing the record-breaking growth our company has experienced this past year, all while navigating unprecedented supply chain constraints and continuing resource-related COVID impacts."

"I'm honored to represent Digi-Key and thank our leadership team for their mentorship, as well as team members and customers for supporting me," Hartmann said. "Digi-Key has provided the opportunity to grow in different areas throughout my career here, and it's important to me to help support and advance the next generation of supply chain professionals to do the same."

The winners will appear in the September issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners.

