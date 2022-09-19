Colossus Shares Tips for Growing Residential Solar Sales

While the U.S. climate bill seeks to boost residential solar system installations, solar companies will continue to face challenges reaching eligible consumers

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. climate bill aims to change how Americans power their homes, residential solar installers continue to face unique challenges despite growing consumer demand. According to Colossus, a company that delivers quality solar leads to businesses across the nation, solar companies face unique challenges when trying to reach potential customers.

Consumers just aren't actively seeking out residential solar, which presents a unique challenge for solar companies.

"Despite tremendous interest in renewables, less than 4% of eligible households are powered by solar," said Heather Griffin, Colossus Co-CEO & President. "Consumers just aren't actively seeking out residential solar, which presents a unique challenge for solar companies. Solar customers must also conform to eligibility criteria including good credit, standards that must be met on the homeowner's roof, etc., which leaves you with a very narrow pool of consumers who can seriously consider purchasing solar. This results in fierce competition for a very narrow audience, often resulting in eligible prospects feeling burned out on door knockers, cold calls, and traditional high-volume marketing tactics."

Colossus offers the following tips for solar installers to effectively grow their solar sales:

Invest in optimizing your sales processes - Whether you generate solar leads or buy qualified leads from reputed lead generation companies, improving your sales process can help on multiple fronts including increasing contact rates, improving sit rates, supporting compliance, and maximizing profitability. Improving how you use your solar leads can involve various strategies, technologies, and tools that will help you gain a competitive advantage.



Automate your call center workflows - If you're looking to scale your solar business, consider automating your call center workflows. This will enable you to better customize your approach to leads while also taking the guesswork out of contact cadences for perfectly timed communications with prospects.





Partner with solar marketing companies - Leveraging third-party customer acquisition solutions can help generate high quality solar leads for your sales teams. Doing your research will help ensure you have selected a marketing partner that understands your unique business needs.



Make sure all your data is compliant - At the end of the day, if you're the one dialing data and it's not compliant, you'll be the one held responsible even if your vendor was at fault. You can help mitigate legal risks by working with solar lead providers that comply with all applicable state and federal telemarketing policies and regulations including the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and any relevant state-specific laws.





Seek out industry-specific solutions - Focused expertise can go a long way to supporting your solar business. Harnessing industry-specific solutions and working with partners that understand the complexities of your business operations, products, and services can accelerate how solutions can be adapted to generate the best outcomes for your business.

Colossus provides sales solutions built for the solar industry and partners with solar companies around their unique needs. To learn more about growing your residential solar sales, visit Colossus.com . Also check out the upcoming webinar " Unlock the Full Potential of Your Solar Leads " on Sept 22, 2022.

About Colossus

Colossus is a technology company dedicated to helping businesses sell more solar. By matching residential solar providers with the right customers, Colossus helps solar companies grow their sales by delivering real-time solar inquiries. Top solar companies across the nation utilize the Colossus Marketplace to effectively fill their sales pipeline. Colossus drives results by partnering with solar sales teams to offer qualified solar leads and expert consultation to improve performance and help businesses close more solar sales.

