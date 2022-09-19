Catherine P. Lego to Retire from Lam Research's Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the retirement of Catherine P. Lego, effective November 7, 2022, from its board of directors. Lego has served on Lam's board for more than 16 years during which she was a chair or member of the nominating and governance committee, the audit committee and the compensation and human resources committee.

"Cathy has long been a deeply valued member of our board, helping strategically lead several committees and serving as a trusted advisor during a tremendous period of innovation, growth and company transformation," said Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research. "Cathy truly epitomizes Lam's core values of teamwork and agility, and it's with great gratitude that we wish her well on her retirement."

"Always highly engaged and thoughtful in her guidance, Cathy's understanding of the semiconductor industry, commitment to accountability, and drive for continuous improvement has enabled her to make an incredible and lasting impact at Lam," said Abhijit Y. Talwalkar, chairman of the board for Lam Research. "We sincerely thank her for her many years of service on the board."

For more than 30 years, Lego has been a member of a range of boards in the semiconductor and technology industry, including current positions on Cirrus Logic, Inc., and Guidewire Software, Inc. Previously, she was on the board of directors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Fairchild Semiconductor, IPG Photonics, JDS Uniphase, SanDisk Corporation and others. Lego founded and led Lego Ventures LLC, a consulting services firm for early-stage electronics companies, from 1992 until 2018. Lego also had general partner roles at The Photonics Fund, LLP, and Oak Investment Partners. Lego earned an M.S. degree in accounting from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a B.A. degree in economics and biology from Williams College.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

