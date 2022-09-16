Leadstar Media Gains Approval to Operate in Maryland

iGaming affiliate company Leadstar Media has now officially been granted authorization to operate in the state of Maryland after being approved as a registered vendor by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. Leadstar will be added to Maryland's approved vendors list within a week of approval.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This decision allows the company to promote operators coming to Maryland, as sports betting goes live in the state.

The Free State is set to launch online sports betting in the coming months and many major operators have submitted applications to go live themselves. Leadstar will now be able to offer Maryland sports bettors in-depth reviews and exclusive offers from sports betting sites through the several US products they operate, including SportsbooksOnline.com and UnitedGamblers.com.

Leadstar Media is operational in dozens of countries around the world, but sees the United States as a key part of its global strategy moving forward.

Eskil Kvarnström, Leadstar Media CEO said: "While we've been able to grow in many markets all over the world, achieving that level of success in the US has always been a major goal of ours as a company."

"Part of that is, of course, making sure we are available to as many users across the country as possible. Being approved to operate in Maryland will help us provide even more Americans with premium iGaming experiences."

With the recent launch of Kansas sports betting and the decision of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, Leadstar Media is now active in 17 states.

"At Leadstar, we strive to provide all players with a seamless betting experience," Kvarnström added. "Expanding our coverage to more states, in addition to the strides our products have made in the past few years, are major factors in achieving that goal."

While there has yet to be an official announcement, Maryland plans to roll out fully legal online sports betting in the coming months.

"We've seen before that being available to users on Day 1 puts us in a great position to provide users with the best betting experience possible, as many of them explore it for the first time. Being approved well ahead of launch will allow us to give users the best answers to their questions."

