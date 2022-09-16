Bob Dhillon Appointed to the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Board

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Chair of Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), is pleased to announce the appointment of Bob Dhillon to the Board, effective October 1, 2022.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bob Dhillon as an AIMCo Board member," said Mark Wiseman, Chairperson of AIMCo. "He shares our vision of delivering sustainable long-term performance to AIMCo's clients through scale, sophisicated investment capabilities, and sound corporate governance. His experience and leadership will be a significant compliment to our experienced Board."

Based in Calgary Alberta, Mr. Dhillon is an experienced senior executive with an extensive career in the real estate and financial services industries. As President & CEO of Mainstreet Equity Corp (MEQ), he has spent 22 years providing consistent year-over-year, double digit returns through continued organic growth to MEQ investors. Mr. Dhillon is also the owner of National Payments, a Visa and MasterCard approved merchant-processing business in the financial services sector.

In addition, Mr. Dhillon was appointed as Officer of the Order of Canada in 2021 for his achievements in business and for his commitment to philanthropy and higher education, awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, 2012 for his dedication and accomplishments in his work and community, and has been the Honorary Consul General of Belize for Canada since 1999.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario, an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Lethbridge, 2019, and an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Lakehead University, 2017.

Both Mr. Roger Renaud and Dr. Kenneth Kroner have been reappointed to the board following their term expiry. The appointment of Mr. Bob Dhillon fills the vacancy left by Mr. Bob Kelly who will be leaving the board effective September 30, 2022.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend our sincerest gratitude to Bob Kelly for his dedication to AIMCo." added Mark Wiseman. "His contributions during his tenure have ensured AIMCo's continued evolution towards excellence serves the best interests of our clients, and of all Albertans."

In accordance with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the management of the business and affairs of AIMCo. Guided by this mandate, the Board sets the strategic direction of the Corporation and oversees the development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the day-to-day conduct of AIMCo's business. All directors are appointed to the Board by the Lieutenant Governor in Council and are fully independent of management.

ABOUT ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta. For more information about AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

