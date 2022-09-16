Ada Recognized as a Strong Performer in Conversational Automation

Conversational AI platform receives differentiated rating in product vision and use cases criteria in report by Independent Research Firm

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, on a mission to help the world's most innovative brands automate their most valuable interactions, today announced its inclusion within Forrester's latest conversational AI industry report, The Forrester New Wave™: Conversation Automation Solutions, Q3 2022. Forrester's New Wave report evaluates emerging technologies and helps B2B marketers to select the right partner for their conversation automation solution needs. In response to the growth of the B2B Conversation Automation Solution (CAS) market over the last five years, as brands seek to exceed customer expectations without increasing costs, Forrester identified and evaluated 10 service providers across 10 criteria.

Ada received a differentiated rating — the highest score possible — in two criteria: product vision and use cases. Customers praised Ada's solution's comprehensive, customizable offering, with bots that are easy to train and on the org chart. The report also states that Ada "supports inbound and outbound event-triggered conversations in more than 100 languages."

"Forrester's coverage of the Conversation Automation Solution space is timely, as we increasingly see strong interest from brands around the world who are seeking to vastly improve the way they efficiently connect with and serve their customers," said Mike Gozzo, Chief Product Officer at Ada. "We're very pleased to be recognized as a strong performer by Forrester and continue to be devoted to our mission of empowering brands to treat each of their customers like a VIP through purposeful automation."

The criteria for the report included use cases, conversation design, conversation delivery, conversation agents, orchestration, human-machine collaboration, performance insights, product vision, roadmap, and market approach. For these criteria, vendors were expected to meet or exceed industry benchmarks to offer comprehensive and purpose-built conversational solutions that anticipate and address the needs of B2B organizations interacting with diverse and empowered audiences throughout the customer lifecycle.

Ada recently unveiled several key updates to its platform. At Ada Interact, the company's flagship customer event, Ada announced it was launching automated voice interactions, enabling CX leaders to design and deliver seamless AI-powered phone support from the same no-code builder customers are already using to build chat and messaging experiences. With these new capabilities, brands could enable customers to begin an interaction on voice, get detailed information via SMS, and then receive the call transcript via email.

Meanwhile, Ada's Smart Search tool became available to all brands using Salesforce Knowledge, with an added feature to support multilingual articles. With these and additional updates to legacy features, brands are better empowered to deliver value immediately, ensuring a seamless experience for customers, no matter their preferred language of interaction. , Ada's industry-leading machine learning capabilities were further boosted with improvements to Training Suggestions, which significantly speeds up time-to-value by reducing the time and effort needed to train and maintain an AI platform.

Ada is an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about. The world's most innovative brands, like Zoom, Facebook, and Square, use Ada's award-winning platform to automate their most valuable interactions, bringing a true VIP experience to every customer. The digital-first company was born in Canada and now serves brands and people worldwide.

