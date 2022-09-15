TempraMed introduces new-generation insulin protection device with first and only reusable temperature shield Cap

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TempraMed is launching a new-generation insulin pen-cap temperature shield that takes its exclusive, industry-standard insulin protection to new levels of efficacy and convenience. Branded the "VIVI Cap multi-model", this new product builds upon the company's pioneering of temperature designed control devices, and technologies specifically engineered to provide patients with diabetes with better, hassle-free protection for their in-use insulin. Temperature protection and control management for injectable and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals are critical to helping patients live with diabetes and, most significantly, live better lives.

Convenience And Protection

The VIVI Cap multi-model is suitable for use with a wide range of pre-filled and refillable insulin pens. It protects insulin in-use from extreme temperatures which can quickly degrade its performance. The VIVI Cap is self-contained – no refrigeration, ice packs, external power or batteries required. It's small, lightweight and easy to use. It features a built-in temperature sensor and easy-to-read temperature indicator. And it's scientifically validated, FSA/HSA eligible and TSA compliant. The VIVI Cap multi-model fits in a purse, pocket or backpack. Better yet, it fits in patients' lives, providing a carry-anywhere solution that will continue working 24/7, 365 days a year – for years to come.

The VIVI Cap shields insulin in-use from potential temperature damage, which can occur if it is not kept above freezing and below 86 degrees F. Compromised insulin is less effective and increases the likelihood of adverse side effects. It's also very costly for users to have to discard spoiled medications.

Engineered To Perform

VIVI Cap uses a unique, patented combination of special thermal insulation with "self-regenerating" heat absorbing material and control electronics. It is literally maintenance free. For people spending their working days outdoors, or just out enjoying their day, there is no other convenient, effective solution that can be used day in and day out to protect their insulin from spoiling. The product is also FDA registered and CE marked.

Innovation Speaks for Itself

According to Ron Nagar, TempraMed CEO and Founder: "Our continuing mission is to create easy-to-use, hassle-free solutions that help patients live better lives. Protecting them from damaged medications does just that. Everyday pharmaceuticals are injected by hundreds of millions of patients worldwide, but because these medications are so temperature and light sensitive, they might be damaged or compromised. This is just not an acceptable scenario for those with diabetes who need to trust their medication."

For additional information, visit: https://tempramed.com, visit our official Blog, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn Channels.

About TempraMed

TempraMed develops, manufactures and markets innovative personal storage solutions for injectable medications. Its goal is to fill the previously unmet need for people who inject medications and would like to live their lives more spontaneously, more conveniently and more safely.

Media Contact:

Brenda Zeitlin

TempraMed

T: +1 (800) 871-9923

Brenda@tempramed.com

View original content:

SOURCE TempraMed Israel Ltd