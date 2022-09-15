Teen racer raising awareness for National Preparedness Month

MORGANTON, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme weather is not going away. With fires, droughts, floods and monster tornadoes ready to turn lives upside down at a moment's notice, National Preparedness Month takes on a new importance this September.

Seventeen-year-old professional driver, Gray Leadbetter, is on a mission to help people be ready for unexpected emergencies in their lives, just as she prepares for emergencies on the race track. "Some people refer to sprint car racing as an accident waiting to happen," says Leadbetter. "And there's a degree of truth to that, yet we watch drivers walk away from horrific crashes every day – because they were prepared. I surround myself with the best safety equipment available, because I'm prepared to survive any emergency the track throws at me."

Leadbetter admits she never thought about having an emergency food supply prior to working with her sponsor, ReadyWise, the maker of freeze-dried emergency food. "ReadyWise really opened my eyes," says Leadbetter. People need to ask themselves how long their families could survive if the usual food sources, grocery stores and restaurants, were closed? I asked myself that question and the answer was frightening."

Having a supply of emergency food is just one facet of preparedness. "Your family should have a plan for dealing with different types of emergencies," says Leadbetter. One basic question is will an emergency cause you to shelter in place or evacuate? How will you communicate with family members? Did you know that a text message may get through when a call will not? How will you care for pets? Visit ready.gov for more information of preparedness.

ReaydWise freeze-dried meals have a shelf-life of up to 25 years, so you can store them until you need them. Just add hot water and you've got a nutritious, great tasting meal. ReadyWise also offers a wide range of nutritious, ready-to-eat Simple Kitchen snacks. Make no mistake, ReadyWise meals aren't just for emergencies. They're perfect for camping, hiking, hunting and just about any outdoor activity. No refrigeration is required, so the meals are easy to store and transport. Use the code: GRAY28 to receive a 10 percent discount! To order or learn more go to: readywise.com

