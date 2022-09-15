Sharp Corporation Commemorates Its 110th Anniversary

Global technology giant celebrates more than a century of innovation

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation in the U.S. today announces the celebration of Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) 110th anniversary. On this day in 1912, founder Tokuji Hayakawa began the company that would become a worldwide leader in developing core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics.

As a worldwide developer of innovative electronic technology, Sharp's business vision is to "Change the World with 8K+5G and AIoT." 8K technology creates images that reveal a world beyond our everyday reality and gives birth to thrilling new discoveries, while AIoT connects people and society through artificial intelligence and IoT technology. Both are made possible with the ultra-high speed and data transmission capacity of 5G mobile technology. To achieve its vision, Sharp introduced a new management structure this year that is designed to transform its businesses, support its environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy and promote sustainable growth. The company is achieving this by strengthening its healthcare related business, reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that it emits in manufacturing its products, creating a supportive and opportunistic environment for employees, and strengthening sales and innovation worldwide.

Based on its business creed, "Sincerity and Creativity," Sharp has a long and storied history of introducing unique and innovative products and solutions that have made life easier for households and businesses around the world and has reached many milestones over its history of 110 years, such as:

Inventing in 1915 the "Ever Ready Sharp Pencil," a mechanical pencil using a twist-type design. The company's branding and name is derived from this invention.

Developing photovoltaic power generation in 1959

Manufacturing high-end convection microwave ovens since 1961

Inventing the Sharp Carousel countertop microwave oven, which has sold over 140 million units globally since 1964

Producing the world's first all-transistor calculator in 1964

Introducing its first multifunction printer in 1972, making 2022 the 50 th anniversary of this product line

Launching Sharp mobile phones in 1994, with the industry's first camera-equipped mobile phone in 2000

Sharp has sold over 2 million super-heated steam ovens globally since 2004

Developing Plasmacluster Ion air purifying technology in October 2000 and achieving 100 million units shipped worldwide by October 2021 . Sharp's world-renowned Plasmacluster air purifiers have been certified as a "World's Leading Air Purifier Brand" by Euromonitor International Limited.

Inventing the built-in Microwave Drawer oven, which has produced over 1 million units in the United States alone

Introducing AQUOS brand LCD TVs in 2001 and shipping 500 million units by the end of September 2020

Producing facemasks with the onset of COVID-19 in February 2020 , reaching a total of 300 million shipments by November 2021

"We are proud to be celebrating this incredible milestone and all of the innovations that Sharp has contributed to society over its 110 years in business," says Jeff Ashida, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation in the US. "We're looking forward to the future accomplishments and successes that we will bring to the world."

Among the high-quality products that Sharp currently delivers to consumers and businesses in the United States are Plasmacluster-equipped air purifiers, kitchen appliances, multifunction printers, interactive digital displays, laptops, monitors and more. Learn about the impact Sharp's technology innovations have brought to our lives over the last 110 years by watching the video here.

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company List, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021 and 2022 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication. Learn more at sharpusa.com.

