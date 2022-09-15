Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - A Spectacular, Full-Service Event Space with a 'Wow Factor'

Host extraordinary gatherings in a stunning special events venue with a personality and charm unlike any other.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club has an important message for event planners — really, for anyone seeking a one-of-a-kind, world-class venue for a truly memorable private event.

"Formal, casual, intimate, or elegant - every event held at Jimmy's is personalized exclusively for our clients and tailored to exceed their expectations. We treat every event at Jimmy's as an important relationship requiring the utmost care, commitment, and attention to detail to be successful," states Rachel Huddleston, Event Sales Director at Jimmy's. "We want all events held at Jimmy's to be outstanding experiences!"

The high-touch hospitality team at Jimmy's is dedicated to delivering everything needed to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate to large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and unforgettable celebrations.

The Wow Factor

Located in the heart of historic Portsmouth, this architecturally breathtaking and meticulously restored 1905 landmark is built to bring people together…and set any event apart with a one-of-a-kind "Wow Factor."

A towering glass-and-steel atrium. Intimate rooms with fireplaces and bay windows. Balconies perched overlooking the grand main stage. Opulently appointed VIP areas. Original arched stained-glass features. And so much more.

Lovingly restored to preserve and celebrate local history and architecture, the high-ceilinged spaces are alive with the positive vibrations of world-class musical artists like Wynton Marsalis, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Taj Mahal, Mavis Staples, Arturo Sandoval, and Lee Ritenour.

The Pursuit of Deliciousness

Next-level culinary experiences take center stage at Jimmy's, where "The Pursuit of Deliciousness" is the flavorful motto of executive chef Brian Stuart. Chef and his team cultivate personal connections with local farmers and fishermen who supply Jimmy's the finest and freshest ingredients. The unique southern-influenced, New England-inspired cuisine can be customized to meet any event's exact needs and requirements.

Wired to Inspire!

Engineered with the leading-edge sound and acoustics, lighting and AV systems required to showcase world-class jazz and blues artists, Jimmy's also offers in-house theater and projector capabilities, including a six-camera video system for livestreaming events, capturing key moments, or recording entire functions for future viewing.

Special Events at Jimmy's Are "Extra Special"

Whatever the occasion, the entire team at Jimmy's puts heart and soul into curating truly memorable experiences for each group of guests. They cordially invite you to reach out to explore hosting your special event at Jimmy's — a singularly spectacular, full-service event space with a personality and charm unlike any other.

To start a conversation about hosting your special event at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, please fill out our Event Request Form or call 888-603-5299 or email events@jimmysoncongress.com.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.

