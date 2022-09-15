Jelly Belly Sparkling Water Introduces Next Innovative Flavor -- Chocolate

New flavor will appeal to sparkling water enthusiasts, chocolate afficionados, dessert lovers and health-conscious consumers

JACKSONVILLE, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Joffer Beverage Company today introduces an exciting new flavor to its line of boldly flavored carbonated waters – Chocolate! Inspired by the iconic flavors of Jelly Belly® jelly beans, Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water features natural flavor infused in carbonated water, and is a healthy drink alternative with zero sugar, zero sweeteners, zero calories and zero sodium.

Sold in a 12-pack of 16-ounce cans, Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water can be purchased online through Amazon and at select retail locations. Retailers can also purchase the product wholesale at the Jelly Belly Sparkling Water website.

Jelly Belly Chocolate Sparkling Water will join the current 16-ounce lineup of five other fresh and fun flavors: Juicy Pear, French Vanilla, Orange Sherbet, Very Cherry and Watermelon. All of which have only two ingredients, sparkling water and natural flavor providing that true Jelly Belly flavor without any additives.

"We are excited to continue expanding our line of innovative flavored sparkling water products, especially with such a popular and unique flavor as chocolate," said Ben Joffer, co-founder of Joffer Beverage Company. "The drink works on its own as a refreshing and indulgent thirst quencher or as a tasty and healthy ingredient that can be used in a variety of fun beverage creations."

Joffer Beverage Company was founded by five family members of the Jelly Belly family and has a licensing agreement enabling it to expand its product portfolio by leveraging the over 100 fun and iconic Jelly Belly flavors. The company offers both 8-packs of 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce single serve options for customers.

"Our goal with this product was to introduce a flavor that enables consumers to enjoy a guiltless indulgence with amazing taste, along with zero calories and sweeteners," said Joffer. "As we unveil new flavors in the future, Jelly Belly Sparking Water will continue to be the flavor disrupter in the $4 billion sparkling water category."

The suggested retail price of Jelly Belly Sparkling Water single serve 16-ounce cans is between $1.79 to $2.99, and eight packs usually retail from $4.99 to $7.99 depending upon the retailer. To purchase, visit jellybellysparklingwater.com to be directed to Amazon or the retailer page.

About Joffer Beverage Company

Joffer Beverage Company, based in Jacksonville, Oregon, is a business venture started in 2019 by members of the Jelly Belly candy-making family. The company has licensed the Jelly Belly brand name from Jelly Belly Candy Company to create Jelly Belly Sparkling Water, a healthy, flavorful treat with zero sugar, zero sweeteners, zero calories and zero sodium.

For more information, visit jellybellysparklingwater.com or follow the company @JellyBellySparklingWater on Instagram.

About Jelly Belly Candy Company

Jelly Belly Candy Company was founded in 1898 and began making Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit jellybelly.com, or consumers can call 800-522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380. Connect with the company online on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

