Hot Pepper Mobile Partners with NextNav to Bring Vertical Location Technology to Upcoming Device on Tier-One National Carrier

NextNav Pinnacle software to provide critical z-axis capabilities in mobile phone planned for 2023 release

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile phone developer Hot Pepper Mobile and NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, today announced a new agreement that will bring NextNav's Pinnacle vertical location technology to Hot Pepper Mobile's upcoming feature phone on a tier-one carrier's network, scheduled for release in 2023. The partnership will bring z-axis geolocation capabilities, which are increasingly critical for 911 emergency services, search and rescue, and lone worker safety, to an accessible and affordable consumer device. The license will also allow Hot Pepper Mobile to supply phones equipped with z-axis 911 technology to all major wireless US carrier partners.

Traditional 2D location technology is often insufficient or ineffective, particularly in dense, urban areas, which can be especially dangerous in time-sensitive emergency situations. NextNav Pinnacle leads the industry in providing precise, highly secure vertical location data – in independent tests conducted by CTIA to measure z-axis capabilities, Pinnacle delivered "floor-level" accuracy in 94 percent of test calls, a level unrivaled by any other available technology. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has required that all wireless carriers deploy these capabilities across the country to ensure accurate, floor-level vertical location data on 911 callers.

"Since Hot Pepper Mobile first released our competitively-priced consumer phones, we've recognized the growing importance of incorporating technology like NextNav Pinnacle to address the US E911 mandate," said Shawn Sun of Hot Pepper Mobile. "We are thrilled to partner with the industry's clear leader, and look forward to our upcoming feature phone release that will provide life-saving vertical location technology to a wide audience of our customers."

"We're excited that with today's announcement, Hot Pepper Mobile's new feature phone will include the z-axis capabilities that help save lives and keep communities safe, and that fulfill the FCC's requirements for carriers," said Dan Hight, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav. "Our partnership will help emergency services respond faster and better to 911 calls made from Hot Pepper Mobile phones, and we look forward to continued success and collaboration as we expand the 3D geolocation ecosystem."

The Pinnacle network delivers precise vertical location in 4,400 cities and towns – covering more than 90% of buildings greater than three stories in the United States. NextNav Pinnacle powers applications across the public safety community to support stronger situational awareness for first responders. Earlier this year, a tier-one wireless carrier selected NextNav Pinnacle to bring z-axis capabilities to wireless 911 phone calls to enhance caller geolocation and emergency response outcomes.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Hot Pepper Mobile, Inc.

Hot Pepper Mobile is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with additional presence in Kansas City, Kansas, Dallas, Texas, Seattle, Washington, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Morristown, New Jersey. Started by a team of passionate mobile enthusiasts, Hot Pepper Mobile is on a mission to deliver affordable mobile technology for everyday life. Please visit https://www.hotpepperusa.com for more information.

