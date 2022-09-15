e& announces multi-year strategic collaboration as part of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates , Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, as a founding partner of FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, the biggest sporting event in the Middle East, bringing the best in entertainment and digital experiences for residents and motorsport enthusiasts alike.

As a founding partner for the signature event, e& will work closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula 1® in driving consumer engagement with digital experiences.

Since e&'s global transformation to a technology and investment conglomerate earlier this year, the company has continued its journey with steady progress in creating innovative solutions using next-generation technologies. This has created limitless possibilities built on connections, connectivity and collaboration. Through its specialised business pillars, the Group continues to bring more power, freedom and joy to its customers, delivering technology solutions that create and enable platforms for smart connectivity, holistic digital experiences and entertainment.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said: "These are exciting times for us and we are delighted to partner with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season finale and a world-renowned motorsports event that brings the best of global sport and entertainment to the UAE. Our multi-year strategic partnership with such a premium global brand offers us multiple opportunities to not only build new relationships and enhance customer experiences but also to seal our brand positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies."

"Today, the country is a global destination of sports; given the world-class facilities and diverse landscape, the UAE and the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be more prevalent on the world's sporting calendar. We are proud to be part of this global show alongside other reputed global brands, a next-generation, technology-driven sport appealing to a broad and ever-growing audience that resonates with the values of e& and its ambitions of transforming into a global technology and investment conglomerate. The event will give us an opportunity to explore possibilities that will elevate the visitor experience in the most innovative way at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: "We are proud and honored to announce e& as a founding partner to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having the world's eyes on Abu Dhabi during Race Week, provides e& with an excellent platform for the brand to tell its global transformation story, as it grows and evolves. The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic event, with exceptional demand following last year's record-breaking race weekend, we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1® fans to Yas Island, we will once again create some unforgettable memories for visitors from around the world in front of our biggest ever crowds. We look forward to e& joining us on that journey."

This year's race weekend takes place from November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2022 F1® season-finale following an action-packed four days of entertainment and racing action. Fans can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the iconic Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park.

With the world's biggest motorsport stars heading to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday 20th November, fans can look forward to an incredible spectacle as the F1® season comes to a close later this year in Abu Dhabi.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899689/Hatem_Dowidar__and_Saif_Al_Noaimi.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899690/e_Abu_Dhabi_Motorsports_Management.jpg

