Built In's Best Places to Work Awards Program Now Open for Entries

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform, today invites companies across the U.S. to apply to its 2023 Best Places to Work awards program. Annually, the program honors companies that offer employees the best total rewards packages. For Built In's audience of tech professionals, the set of winners' lists become a go-to resource: Historically, they garner 1 million views upon publication.

To enter, any U.S. employer of all sizes and types — whether startup, mid-sized, enterprise, remote-first or hybrid — completes a company profile on BuiltIn.com at no cost, showcasing the total rewards they offer employees. An algorithm determines the winners by selecting companies whose packages reflect what candidates today most value.

"Built In attracts an audience of skilled tech professionals that companies everywhere need to hire but struggle to reach," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This program represents a chance for the industry's best companies to build their reputations with that audience as employers of choice — and tech professionals pay attention. Every year, Best Places to Work becomes an important resource for our users, who rely on it to discover employers they might like to join."

The 2023 program recognizes U.S. companies according to the below categories, with additional city-specific lists for the same categories:

100 Best Places to Work

50 Best Startups to Work For (Less than 100 employees)

100 Best Midsize Places to Work (101-1,000 employees)

100 Best Large Places to Work (1,000+ employees)

Start the process of entering here: https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

Winners will be announced in January 2023.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2023. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

