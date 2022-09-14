Rollick Introduces GoRollick Sell™, Giving Consumers a Simple Way to Sell Used Outdoor Recreation Vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, a leading customer engagement technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced today the launch of GoRollick Sell, a new offering within the GoRollick Marketplace platform to help consumers sell their used outdoor recreational vehicles to Rollick dealers.

The Covid-19 pandemic turned many people's work lives and leisure time upside down, causing an increase in outdoor recreation vehicle purchases. This was followed closely by the supply chain crisis, which is continuing to impact many industries. And now, as U.S. consumers' lives begin to return back to normal, some first-time buyers are looking to offload the vehicles they recently purchased, and selling to a dealer is the preferred option.

"We recognized that our affinity-based customers, which come from trusted organizations like Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive, Allstate and thousands of U.S. employers, are not always in a trade-in situation," said Jill Tarallo, Chief Operating Officer of Rollick. "Sometimes they just want to sell an existing vehicle without buying a new one. GoRollick Sell was created to give the millions of consumers we reach a simple, fast, and easy way to get offers from our dealers wherever and whenever they are ready to sell."

Launched within a new "Sell Your Vehicle" tab in the site navigation of the GoRollick Marketplace platform, GoRollick Sell first became available to program users in late 2021 with a pilot program. Customers can choose to receive offers from participating Rollick dealers and partners for their RV , motorcycle , boat , ATV , UTV , scooter , or watercraft after sharing information about their vehicle and completing a registration form.

"GoRollick Sell customers are proving to be one of our best partner lead sources," said Mike Adams, CEO of Pop Sells. "And given Pop's unique business model, these customers are getting connected with the right buyer at the right price in a safe, convenient transaction. Rollick and Pop have teamed up to provide these sellers with the type of experience they've come to expect from the largest online marketplaces combined with the personalized service of our nationwide team of Pop Consultants."

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io .

