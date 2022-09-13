Quark Expeditions Introduces the Most Flexible Booking Policy in the Industry--The Quark Protection Promise

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, has introduced The Quark Protection Promise, the most flexible and consumer-friendly booking policy in the expedition industry—and it's permanent!



"The pandemic dramatically impacted the travel industry, ultimately challenging companies to enrich their booking terms with greater flexibility," said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "Many travel operators, Quark Expeditions included, have provided guests with that much-needed flexibility over the past two years. Today, we're especially proud to announce we've introduced further enhancements that are now permanently embedded in our new Quark Protection Promise. Those guest benefits are here for good!"

Unpacking The Quark Protection Promise: Our five-fold commitment to our guests:

15-Day Free Cancellation Free cancellation if travelers change their mind within 15 days. No questions asked. Flexible Cancellation Fees Any cancellation fees incurred up to 60 days prior to the voyage can be applied to the guest's new voyage when booked within 1 year of cancellation. No Surcharges Zero surcharges mean the price you book is the price you pay. Refund Guarantee Quark Expeditions will refund a guest's trip if Quark Expeditions cancels their voyage. Covid Protection Guarantee Travelers can easily rebook if they have to cancel their trip within 1 to 29 days of the voyage due to COVID-19 reasons.

"At the heart of our new Quark Protection Promise," said Batchelor, "is that we always—always—want guests to feel confident when booking with Quark Expeditions!"

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine: The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

