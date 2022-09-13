Oro, Inc., Unveils Agenda for OroVibe 2022

Top B2B thought leaders will share key insights and best practices at global eCommerce summit

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the pioneering eCommerce leader behind OroCommerce, the No.1 open source B2B digital commerce platform, today announced the agenda for OroVibe , its flagship digital commerce event. The highly anticipated celebration, held in Paris on Thursday, October 6 2022, features must-see keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive learning sessions led by top thought leaders from the industry's biggest and most exciting international brands.

The prestigious event coincides with Oro's 10th anniversary, cementing the company's position as a pacesetter for global digital commerce. This year's agenda of panels, breakout sessions, and keynotes will spotlight new Oro technologies and illuminate emerging industry trends. Hundreds of top B2B, B2C, and B2X merchants from around the world will gather to share ideas and insights as part of Oro's growing global digital commerce community.

The packed schedule includes a wide range of eCommerce industries and innovations. Leaders from industries ranging from chemicals and industrial goods, to food and beverages, to digital marketplace consulting and more will join Oro and other technology partners for dynamic on-stage discussions. Key highlights include:

Azelis , the global leader in chemicals and food additives, will join partners Smile and OroCommerce to discuss pioneering the self-service experience for labs and chemical buyers.

V and B, the largest wine and beer franchise in France , will share insights on how it delivers an omnichannel customer experience with help from Emakina.

Agro-Service 2000 will reveal how it teamed with Synolia and OroCommerce to transform agricultural distribution.

Zetrace founder and CEO François Duranton will speak on the latest trends shaping eCommerce and digital marketplaces.

ADDEV Materials, the specialty materials leader, will explain why technology is key to creating localized experiences in global digital commerce.

OroVibe 2022 will also include educational breakout sessions catering to attendees with varying levels of digital commerce experience. Executives can join leaders from Bolloré, one of the world's 500 largest companies, for a session on supply chain crisis-management, and get an insider's take on omnichannel B2B transformation with Eric Fuchs of Digital Equity.

The eCommerce track includes modules on cutting-edge punchout catalog technology with Sébastien Urio from Vurbis, and B2B commerce operational success with Falco van der Maden from Marello. During additional sessions, Philipp Hoffmann from DieProduktMacher will reveal innovative project management strategies, and Kenny Rassin and Gery Duyck from PHpro will delve into ERP advantages for pricing.

"This year's OroVibe features a truly incredible roster of speakers and sessions — a sign of how far our industry has come over the past few years," said Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO and co-founder. "For the global B2B community, this is an invaluable opportunity to learn about best practices and new ways of driving growth, and to share insights on unlocking new value with the latest digital innovations. Economic turmoil and supply-chain disruptions are still front-of-mind for many operators, and OroVibe will give merchants the support and inspiration they need to take their brands to new heights."

OroVibe also features the 2022 Oro Brilliance Awards, honoring a diverse range of B2B leaders for their innovative deployments of Oro's digital commerce solutions. The coveted awards will also celebrate outstanding partnerships and collaborations from across Oro's eCommerce community.

This year's gathering will also drive interest surrounding Oro's first-ever North American OroVibe event, which will be held in 2023. Full details about the inaugural U.S. OroVibe will be published later in the year.

OroVibe 2022 will be held at Verso in Paris on Thursday, October 6. View the full agenda here , and register now to reserve your spot.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/.

