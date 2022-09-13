NEXCOM's New Cyber Security Appliance Boosts Data Transfer Efficiency

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, announces a new addition to its well-established cyber security product line with a 1U rackmount - NSA 5190. Besides featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and the highly-anticipated PCIe 4.0 interface, NSA 5190 offers enhanced memory capacity and security.

NEXCOM offers the most effective way to face the challenges of this new digital reality. NSA 5190 can easily manage bigger data volumes and heavier workloads. LAN module slots with PCIe 4.0 interface enable double data transfer speeds compared to the precedent interface. (PRNewswire)

The pandemic and its consequences have brought all spheres of peoples' lives to turmoil. Business meetings, casual small talks all moved online, which led to the tremendous growth of digital data. Massive work-from-home and stay-at-home entertainment are a new reality, unlikely to go back to the old ways in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, as technology evolves and data grows, the information must securely travel from point to point in a fast-forward mode. This is especially true for enterprises in the Fintech circle, who need to be constantly bringing their IT update to the latest cyber security standards, if not above.

NEXCOM offers the most effective way to face the challenges of this new digital reality. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processor, NSA 5190 can easily manage bigger data volumes and heavier workloads. LAN module slots with PCIe 4.0 interface enable double data transfer speeds compared to the precedent interface. A total number of four slots can adapt dedicated LAN modules to reach the necessary configuration.

NSA 5190 is equipped with an edge connector to adapt a variety of add-on cards and additional cyber security enhancement by installing TPM module. Its flexible design makes NSA 5190 a perfect fit for popular network applications, including SD-WAN, web monitoring, load balancing, and network virtualization.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

