Freedom Bank Announces Inaugural Foundation Gala to Support Economic Inclusion in Northern Virginia

Bank Foundation Continues to Raise Funds to Achieve Greater Equality and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs of Color

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced today it will be hosting its first annual Freedom Bank Foundation Gala on Thursday, September 29 at Window Plaza in the Reston Town Center. The Gala will raise funds to promote economic inclusion in the local community and build on the exciting work the Freedom Bank Foundation has engaged in with the Community Business Partnership (CBP). The Foundation teamed with the CBP to launch the NOVA Freedom Fund which provides financing and technical assistance for minorities and entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (PRNewsfoto/Freedom Bank of Virginia) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to host the Freedom Bank Foundation Gala at the beautiful window plaza in the newest phase of the Reston Town Center. We are very thankful to Platinum Sponsor, Boston Properties, who generously donated the amazing venue for the event. It will be a fun evening focused on raising awareness and funds to increase economic inclusion and make our communities, more vibrant, and more equitable. We have already seen the fruits of the Foundation's work with the help of the CBP through the NOVA Freedom Fund. The Fund has assisted several local business owners transform their trajectory with essential funding to help their business grow and thrive," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO. "We invite our clients, vendor partners and community members to take advantage of the numerous ways to participate in the Gala as a sponsor, live auction donor or ticket holder to help the Foundation fulfil its critical mission," continued Mr. Thomas.

The Freedom Bank Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. Businesses or individuals who are interested in attending or learning more about the Gala or the Foundation are asked to contact freedombankfoundation@freedom.bank or visit freedom.bank/foundation.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: jthomas@freedom.bank

