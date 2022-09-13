3Pillar Global Acquires Canada-based Software Firm, Jonah Group

Innovative product development partner expands North American footprint and engineering expertise by incorporating over 160 new team members

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global , a leading developer of breakthrough digital products, today announced it is expanding its business through the acquisition of Canada-based software engineering firm, Jonah Group , which brings substantial experience in the financial services industry and is known for its high quality engineering. With clients across auto finance, insurance, wealth management and capital markets, Jonah Group further complements 3Pillar's focus in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

This is the latest in a line of strategic acquisitions and hires by 3Pillar as part of its accelerated growth strategy. 3Pillar also recently acquired a stronger foothold in Latin America with the acquisitions of Arizona-based Tiempo Development and Costa Rica-based Isthmus Software as well as in Europe with the acquisition of Czech Republic-based Software Development Europe.

"Jonah Group has provided premium software engineering services to an impressive list of clients for more than 20 years," said David DeWolf , CEO of 3Pillar. "Bringing them, and their 160 team members under the 3Pillar umbrella means we're now one team with shared strengths, values and culture. Our combined capabilities and expanded presence in the BFSI sector as well as the heart of Toronto's financial and technology district will allow us to better serve our clients for years to come."

The acquisition of Jonah Group will add to 3Pillar's growing global footprint and expand the 3Pillar team to more than 2,300 employees across nine countries. With global offices and delivery centers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and APAC, 3Pillar continues to deliver high quality digital product development services on a continuous development cycle.

"This is a huge win for Jonah Group, our employees, and most of all, our clients," said Jeremy Chan , co-Founder, Jonah Group. "Over the last six months, we've been delighted to discover excellent values alignment with 3Pillar extending throughout the organization, most importantly, a shared emphasis on empathy, humility, and transparency within employee and customer relationships. 3Pillar is the preeminent partner for building digital businesses, and we could not have envisioned a better next step for our organization."

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

About Jonah Group

Jonah Group Ltd. ( jonahgroup.com ) is a premier software development firm that provides best-in-class software solutions to some of Canada's largest companies.

Founded in 2001, Jonah Group specializes in the design, build, implementation, and management of custom software applications for enterprises under pressure to evolve. The company is known for its smart approach to digital solution development and roll out. Jonah's proprietary software development methodology, Lightwave®, is a set of processes, recipes, tools, and best practices that help deliver software efficiently and with low risk, while giving their clients an excellent experience. Jonah Group's attitude toward inhabiting customer goals and expressing them fully within digital products sets them apart from their competitors. Jonah boasts an impressive list of clients ranging from Canada's blue-chip institutional investors and other premier financial institutions to some of the largest health care and health care insurance providers. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada in the heart of Toronto's financial and technology sector.

