VaynerSports Pass (VSP) Will Establish Racing Stables, A Thoroughbred Horse Racing Farm and Estate For Its Community In The Game of Silks Metaverse

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game of Silks and VaynerSports Pass are teaming up to enhance the appeal of thoroughbred horse racing in the metaverse. All VaynerSports Pass holders will have the ability to gain access to a VSP horse farm and estate in the Game of Silks metaverse where they can stable their Silks race horses and collaborate with fellow VSP community members to pool their racing winnings.

Game of Silks and VaynerSports Pass are two of the top sports-related NFT projects and this collaboration will bring additional value to their individual ecosystems. Moreover, the collaboration will unlock new value for the two communities, paving the way for a more prominent thoroughbred horse racing presence in the Web3 ecosystem.

"We are incredibly excited to build VSP Racing Stables as one of our first custom community-owned farms in the Silks metaverse.", says Dan Nissanoff, Founder and CEO, Game of Silks, Inc.

By joining forces, VSP Racing Stables will establish a significant presence in the Silks Metaverse, including a dedicated farm, stables, and estate. The estate will play a crucial role in social gatherings, as VaynerSports Pass holders can meet up, watch their horses race, and engage in shared interests.

Furthermore, VSP NFT holders can Stable their thoroughbred horses in the VSP Stable and share in earnings with other horse owners. This is similar to pooling together liquidity, but in this case, real-world liquidity driven by competitive horse racing and the associated performance.

To commemorate the collaboration, VSP holders will be granted access to a unique VSP Holder-only Silks Avatar Mint. Game of Silks features Avatars that represent the identity of each member dynasty.

The Game of Silks vision for blending together the real world of horse racing & the metaverse aligns perfectly with our vision of sports & NFTs says AJ Vaynerchuk Co-Founder of VSP.

Beyond the Silks Avatar Mint, VSP holders will access major sports events in the horse racing industry. That includes being eligible for attending the Kentucky Derby from the Tropical Racing and Silks finish line suites. More information on this and other utilities provided by owning a VSP can be found on the project's website and social channels.

About Game of Silks, Inc.

Game of Silks (Silks) is the first derivative play-to-earn metaverse that mirrors the real world of thoroughbred horse racing. The Silks metaverse will be powered by a play-to-earn economy where participants can own, trade, and interact with a variety of in-game NFTs, earn rewards through skilled gameplay, and experience the thrill of thoroughbred horse ownership.

Game of Silks was launched in June 2021 by Co-founders, Dan Nissanoff and Troy Levy. It is a top 15 all-time sports NFT project on the Ethereum blockchain on Opensea. To read the Silks whitepaper and learn more, visit silks.io or join the Silks Discord .

About VaynerSports Pass

VaynerSports Pass (VSP) is a collection of NFTs providing holders with unique token-gated experiences, community rewards, curated partner mints, game theory opportunities, and collaborations with some of the best sports related brands.

Unlike the vast majority of NFT projects, what makes VSP uniquely distinct is that it's been built on top of VaynerSports, a highly reputable and established sports agency representing 100+ world class athletes from the ranks of professional American Football, Baseball, MMA and Esports. This unique structure allows VSP holders to be connected with a real pro sports organization, get behind the scenes access to VaynerSports athletes and be invested in their lives and careers.

AJ Vaynerchuk is the founder of VaynerSports Pass and the co-founder and co-CEO of athlete representation firm VaynerSports. He is a certified agent in the NFLPA, MLBPA and NBPA. AJ previously served as the COO and co-founder of VaynerMedia and is an angel investor in several large companies such as Uber and Venmo. He is also a partner in the VaynerFund which includes RTFKT Studios, Immutable X and Pixel Vault as part of its portfolio.

