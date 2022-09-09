Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $25.4 million
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its first quarter 2022 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2022.
"In the first quarter, Ideanomics strengthened our product offerings and synergies across our subsidiaries highlighted by our closing of the Energica transaction," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
"We look forward to discussing how this and our other strategic investments will complement and accelerate our other businesses in addition to some of the exciting things that Ideanomics has planned for the rest of 2022 at our upcoming conference call."
Ideanomics First Quarter 2022 Operating Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $25.4 million compared to $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $4.5m or (15.2%). Revenue from the US in the first quarter of 2022 was $11.8 million versus $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $15.1 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in revenue from Timios due to their previously disclosed cybersecurity issue.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.02 million which represented a Gross Margin of 0.08%. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million.
Selected Business Updates and Highlights
- Acquired approximately 70% of Italian electric motorbike producer Energica
- Announced strategic investment with battery manufacturer InoBat
- Solectrac announced development of a North American dealer network
- Strengthened subsidiaries' management teams by hiring key leaders
Conference Call Information
As a reminder, the upcoming Conference Call will cover the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, in addition to the first quarter and second quarter 2022 results. Details are as follows: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (President of Ideanomics Mobility) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, Friday, September 9, 2022, to discuss the preliminary results. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.
To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7uvVDWR3
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
IDEANOMICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $— and $1 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
$ 14,877
$ 4,515
Revenue from sales of services
10,460
25,210
Other revenue
54
214
Total revenue
25,391
29,939
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $— and $4 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
15,738
4,318
Cost of revenue from sales of services
9,583
14,748
Cost of other revenue
50
160
Total cost of revenue
25,371
19,226
Gross profit
$ 20
$ 10,713
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
37,095
16,889
Research and development expense
1,014
10
Asset impairments
81
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
(131)
494
Litigation settlement
—
5,000
Depreciation and amortization
1,285
1,328
Total operating expenses
39,344
23,721
Loss from operations
(39,324)
(13,008)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
763
157
Interest expense
(579)
(574)
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
(148)
(30)
Gain on remeasurement of investment
10,965
—
Other income (expense), net
191
(338)
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
(28,132)
(13,793)
Income tax benefit
378
7,345
Equity in loss of equity method investees
(1,338)
(154)
Net loss
(29,092)
(6,602)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(29,092)
(6,602)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
580
120
Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (28,512)
$ (6,482)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$ (0.06)
$ (0.02)
Diluted
$ (0.06)
$ (0.02)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
497,359,747
391,125,134
Diluted
497,359,747
391,125,134
IDEANOMICS, INC.
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 170,757
$ 269,863
Accounts receivable, net
3,393
3,338
Contract assets
2,649
2,772
Amount due from related parties
290
266
Available-for-sale securities
3,917
—
Notes receivable from related party
—
697
Notes receivable from third parties
56,212
54,907
Inventory
21,855
6,159
Prepaid expenses
26,068
20,015
Other current assets
4,703
4,490
Total current assets
289,844
362,507
Property and equipment, net
5,547
2,905
Intangible assets, net
89,583
42,546
Goodwill
75,754
16,161
Operating lease right of use assets
18,833
12,827
Long-term investments
23,073
35,588
Other non-current assets
1,537
903
Total assets
$ 504,171
$ 473,437
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 16,181
$ 6,674
Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $5,623 and $3,163 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
8,370
5,392
Accrued salaries
6,473
8,957
Amount due to related parties
2,512
1,102
Other current liabilities
10,557
7,137
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,855
3,086
Current contingent consideration
722
648
Promissory note-short term
3,945
312
Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term
58,376
57,809
Total current liabilities
110,991
91,117
Promissory note-long term
1,850
—
Operating lease liability-long term
14,646
9,647
Non-current contingent consideration
145
350
Deferred tax liabilities
9,845
5,073
Other long-term liabilities
632
620
Total liabilities
138,109
106,807
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
1,262
1,262
Equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,747,525 shares and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
498
497
Additional paid-in capital
970,838
968,066
Accumulated deficit
(634,270)
(605,758)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,147
222
Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity
338,213
363,027
Non-controlling interest
26,587
2,341
Total equity
364,800
365,368
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
$ 504,171
$ 473,437
IDEANOMICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Net loss
$ (29,092)
$ (6,602)
Other comprehensive loss, net of nil tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,209
(693)
Comprehensive loss
(27,883)
(7,295)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
296
433
Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (27,587)
$ (6,862)
