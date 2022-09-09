BEN E. KEITH COMPANY'S HALLAM FAMILY HONORED BY FRIENDS OF THE KATY TRAIL

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Company's Hallam Family were honored at last night's 24th annual Katy 5K race as Honorary Chairs. The Katy 5K presented by Michelob Ultra, one of the best-attended running events in Dallas, takes participants through Uptown, onto the Katy Trail, and down into Reverchon Park for the Katy 5K Picnic party. The race generates crucial funds for the non-profit organization, Friends of the Katy Trail, which is responsible for maintaining and enhancing the Trail and raising the funds needed for landscape maintenance, lighting, water for people and pets, security patrols, and more through private and corporate donations. The Hallam family and the Ben E. Keith Foundation were early donors to help construct the Katy Trail, and are committed to continually supporting Friends of the Katy Trail.

The Hallam Family (PRNewswire)

Robert Hallam, Jr. said, "Our family and our company have been involved with Friends of the Katy Trail and the Katy 5K for more than 20 years and we are proud to serve as the Honorary Chairs of the 2022 Katy Trail 5K race. It has been so exciting for us to see the Katy Trail become an essential and beloved Dallas destination and the Katy 5K continues to be a can't miss event. We encourage everyone in the Dallas and surrounding communities to join us in supporting Friends of the Katy Trail, as we all benefit from their important work maintaining as well as continually enhancing the Katy Trail."

Friends of the Katy Trail Executive Director Amy Bean said, "We are grateful for the ongoing support from the Hallam Family and Ben E. Keith Company. With more than 1.5 million Trail visits a year, their generous support and donations from the community are more important than ever to keep the Katy Trail running strong."

4,000 race goers enjoyed a fun after-party with free food from over thirty local restaurants, the opportunity to visit with various sponsors and local businesses, and music by Downtown Fever.

About Ben E. Keith Company:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, spirits, wine products and nonalcoholic beverages. The Food Division is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with nine divisions shipping to fifteen states throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com .

