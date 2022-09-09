Atlanta-area Megachurch Leads Massive Effort to Get Bottled Water to Residents of Jackson

Dr. Jamal Bryant, Life Beyond Water and Partners to Send 25 Tractor Trailers of Bottled Water to Jackson, Mississippi in Wake of Massive Water Crisis

STONECREST, Ga., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced a partnership that will provide thousands in Jackson, Mississippi with bottled water. Amid a lingering water crisis that has impacted families and businesses for weeks, Bryant has partnered with Life Beyond Water and others to send 25 tractor trailers of bottled water set to arrive this weekend.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announces partnership to provide thousands in Jackson, Mississippi with bottled water. (PRNewswire)

The water distribution will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at New Horizon Church, 1770 Ellis Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. A separate donation to Tougaloo College is also planned on the same day.

"It's truly unfathomable for many of us to navigate one day without clean running water but for an entire city to be forced to endure unimaginable strife for an unseen about of time is truly a crisis of monumental proportions," said Dr. Bryant. "We are blessed to join Deion Sanders and others to rally around a community that still needs us more than ever."

Additional partners joining this critical effort include the Congress of National Black Churches; Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network; Tamika Mallory of Until Freedom; Dr. Dharius Daniels, Change Church; Bishop William Murphy, III, The dReam Center Church of Atlanta; Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.,7th Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church; Bishop TJ McBride, Tabernacle of Praise Church International; Bishop Kevin Adams. Olivet Baptist Church; Pastor Carlton Lynch, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church; and Dr. John Faison, Watson Grove Baptist Church.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will not be a donation site for water bottles but instead has leveraged its partnership with Life Beyond Water to mobilize this critical outreach effort to acquire the needed bottled water and onsite logistics.

"We are immensely grateful for the initial financial support from our members and partners that have enabled us to advance this most urgent effort," said Bryant. "However, we know that the city's infrastructure remains in a dire state and will likely take some time to be fully repaired. Until then, clean water is not just a need of this community, it is a life-saving necessity."

To make a donation for the Jackson relief effort, visit wearenewbirth.org .

AT A GLANCE: Water Distribution Details (Jackson, MS)

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: New Horizon Church, 1770 Ellis Avenue, Jackson, MS 39204

Media Notes: Press availability with Dr. Jamal Bryant and additional partners at 1:45 pm

Media Contact: Erik Burton | profilepr@gmail.com | 770-294-8475

