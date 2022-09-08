Ombre® to premiere at Natural Products Expo East, unveils retail expansion of microbiome tests and targeted probiotic supplements

Wellness company joins world's largest trade show to disrupt the $9B probiotic market with personalized microbiome reporting and targeted proprietary probiotic blends formulated by scientists

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ombre , a wellness company that provides at-home microbiome tests and targeted probiotic supplements, announces its debut at the New Hope Network's Natural Products Expo East, the natural and organic product industry's largest trade show. This exhibition will launch Ombre's expansion from solely direct-to-consumer to an omni-channel distribution model spearheaded by a strategic retail diversification plan.

Ombre will debut its edited assortment of targeted probiotic supplements and microbiome test kit at New Hope's Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This exhibition is a part of Ombre's strategic retail diversification plan to incorporate an omni-channel business model that disrupts the $9 billion probiotics market. (PRNewswire)

Ombre to debut its edited assortment of targeted probiotics and microbiome test at New Hope's Natural Product Expo East.

"Natural Products Expo East is the perfect venue for us to expand our retail footprint," stated Ombre's CEO Elise Contarsy, "Home test kits and personalized data are driving growth at retail. Ombre can fuel that trend in retailers' assortments."

Ombre makes shopping for probiotics easier for consumers by offering proprietary blends containing strains selected by scientists. "Our probiotics are formulated to stand apart from other probiotics," explained Ombre's Head of Science Kimberly Griffith, MS CNS®, "We only source quality strains backed by science to help support specific wellness goals."

All of Ombre's products will be showcased at Booth 3756 in the Supplements area of Natural Products Expo East at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from September 29 - October 1, 2022. Ombre looks forward to meeting retail partners who are interested in expanding their offerings with an edited assortment of targeted probiotics their customers will love.

About Ombre

Ombre is leading the future of personalized self-care by merging science and wellness into an individualized experience. Since 2019, Ombre has helped customers gain control over their health and well-being by better understanding their unique gut microbiome and the factors that can help or hurt it. Ombre's easy home tests give consumers a quantified view of their unique microbiome. Supported by lifestyle and diet recommendations, Ombre helps individuals make informed decisions about the probiotics they take. For more information, visit ombrelab.com.

