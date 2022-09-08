Israel Celebrates Record-Breaking Tourism Entry Numbers from the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel Ministry of Tourism announced today new record-breaking tourist arrivals from the United States visiting Israel in the months of July and August. The country welcomed 78,000 total travelers from the United States in July 2022, a 4% increase from 2019, and 71,000 total travelers from the United States in August 2022, a 13% increase from 2019.

"It is so exciting to once again see an increase in tourism to Israel from the United States, already reaching and surpassing our record-breaking numbers of 2019," said Eyal Carlin, Tourism Commissioner for North America. "The United States is our top market for inbound tourism to Israel, and before the COVID-19 pandemic, we were celebrating record-breaking tourism entry numbers month after month; We're so happy to see such a positive shift and expect a continued upward trajectory for months and years to come."

Not far behind the United States, Canada is also on track to exceed its tourist arrivals in Israel, reaching 7,200 visitors in July 2022 and 6,000 in August.

"It is so exciting to see how Canada's tourism to Israel is rebounding," said Gal Hana, Consul and Director for Canada for the Israel Ministry of Tourism. "We are not far off our record 2019 numbers, and we are anticipating that this growth in travel to Israel will further increase as Canadians continue to feel more comfortable traveling abroad."

In 2019, Israel welcomed more than 4.6 million global tourists, 969,600 of them coming from the United States, and since its official reopening to all travelers regardless of vaccination status in May of this year, the country has already seen more than 600,400 US travelers.

About the Israel Ministry of Tourism:

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) is Israel's national tourism agency responsible for planning and implementing marketing and promotional initiatives to position Israel as a preferred travel destination. IMOT aims to increase tourism traffic to contribute to Israel's economy, and to enhance and diversify the visiting experience. IMOT works to promote Israel's impressive assortment of historical, cultural, culinary, and religious attractions – each the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. IMOT offices in North America are located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Toronto.

