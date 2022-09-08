Aperian Global Publishes New Inclusion Data

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperian Global, an inclusion training company, just published their latest research, Measuring Inclusion: Data from the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory .

(PRNewsfoto/Aperian Global) (PRNewswire)

Aperian Global publishes their latest inclusion data, drawing from thousands of learners using the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory.

This report provides a unique glimpse into inclusion data points and insights that are difficult to access otherwise. It examines data from more than 8,000 learners across the world using the GlobeSmart® platform's Inclusive Behaviors InventorySM, a leading self-assessment that identifies inclusion gaps and offers strategies for improvement.

The report offers both a holistic analysis of the data as well as a more detailed look into trends across different demographics such as age, education, gender, job function, and country.

"We are excited to present our inclusion data gathered from the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory," says Dr. Ernest Gundling, Co-Founder of Aperian Global. "This white paper, with its data set gathered from respondents in more than 50 countries, is intended to help address common struggles organizations face with their global inclusion initiatives, such as where to begin, what to prioritize, and how to ensure sustainable progress."

In addition to being useful for developing meaningful and carefully targeted organizational initiatives, this report provides key learnings that can be utilized for individual skill-building and everyday inclusive actions.

Aperian Global is hosting a Measuring Inclusion webinar series across three regions with several time zone options to further explore the data and its implications for inclusion leaders. Registration is open for the Americas webinar , scheduled for Thursday, September 15, at 11am EDT, the APAC webinar on Thursday, September 22, at 1pm SGT, and the EMEA webinar on Tuesday, October 18, at 5pm CET.

For those looking for a high-level overview of the data, the Quick Guide to Measuring Inclusion provides a synopsis of key points and their significance for today's workforce. The webinars will go into greater depth and also provide opportunities for Q&A and discussion of practical implications of the research findings.

Visit aperianglobal.com for more information, or contact Aperian Global to get individual or organizational access to the Inclusive Behaviors Inventory through GlobeSmart, Aperian Global's learning platform that promotes global collaboration and inclusion.

CONTACT:

Cassie Capewell

Marketing Content Writer

628-245-2531

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aperian Global