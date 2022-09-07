Three partners unite to honor US Veterans via Tyler Reddick's car at the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 on September 11th

Guaranteed Rate Dedicates Rear Lid design to Team Red, White & Blue To Raise Awareness About the Importance of Mental, Physical and Financial Health for US Veterans

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate , an innovation-driven mortgage lender on track to be the nation's top Fintech, and Tyler Reddick, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NSX) Champion, are honoring Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) , a nonprofit organization forging a leading health and wellness community for US Veterans, with a custom-made deck lid for Reddick's No. 8 car at the 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

"Grit, endurance, commitment, and skills honed over thousands of hours of practice and action – all the things Tyler Reddick brings to the track – our veterans brought to their careers in service," said Mike Erwin, executive director of Team RWB. "At Team RWB, we say that life is a team sport. Just like Tyler has his crew supporting his success, our nation's veterans have Team RWB behind them as they prioritize their well-being after serving in the military. That's why we're fired up that Guaranteed Rate is helping us share our message. - Homeownership can be a critical part of long-term financial wellness for America's veterans."

Many veterans struggle with financial health when transitioning back into civilian life. Acknowledging this problem and providing a long-term solution is why Team RWB and Guaranteed Rate formed this partnership. Working together, they're paving the road for Veterans to achieve their dreams of home ownership and realize the generational wealth-building opportunities home ownership provides. Guaranteed Rate also supports Team RWB with donations, financial education resources, and access to trained VA loan officers.

"After a career in military service, I joined Guaranteed Rate because they actively support our Veterans," says Jason C. Scott, SVP/Director of Veteran Lending for Guaranteed Rate and a 20-year US Army Combat retired Veteran. "We've partnered with Team RWB for a while now to help Veterans realize the importance of their financial well-being. Tyler's car will be in the thick of the action throughout the race, so we hope that the highly-visible platform inspires his fans to learn more about Team RWB."

Guaranteed Rate has a long history of serving those who served, partnering with the military to provide free financial education to Veterans. To date, this program has helped Veterans buy more than $15B worth of homes. In 2022, Guaranteed Rate launched VetNet, a resource group created to support Veterans' careers in mortgage lending. In addition, Scotsman Guide recognized Guaranteed Rate SVP of Mortgage Lending Jennifer Beeston as America's Top Woman VA Loan Originator.

"Richard Childress Racing and I proudly support US Veterans," says Tyler Reddick. "It was a natural fit for all of us to work as one team to celebrate contributions and needs of this community by raising awareness with NASCAR fans around the country."

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 8,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans through their health and wellness journey by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. For more information on Team RWB and its 200,000 members, visit teamrwb.org .

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing ( rcrracing.com ) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields two full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series entries with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

