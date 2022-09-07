Sleepopolis Announces Partnership with Dr. Shelby Harris as New Director of Sleep Health

Harris Brings Decades of Sleep Health Knowledge and Expertise to Sleepopolis' Growing Audience

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepopolis, one of the largest sleep resources delivering best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews and sleep health content, has announced the addition of Dr. Shelby Harris as the brand's Director of Sleep Health.

Dr. Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in behavioral sleep medicine (BSM), joins Sleepopolis with in-depth knowledge of how to help everyone get better sleep, from babies to older adults, using evidence-based methods. Harris has unique expertise in collaboratively working with her patients to address their interconnected thoughts, behaviors and emotions through treatment methods that have scientific support behind them, such as Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT). At Sleepopolis, Harris will act as a spokesperson for the brand by working alongside internal content creators and other sleep experts, putting together timely campaigns linking sleep to overall wellness.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Harris on the Sleepopolis team," said Alanna Nuñez, Head of Content at Sleepopolis. "Dr. Harris has an impressive background and knowledgeable voice in the sleep health industry, making her an ideal fit to help elevate the Sleepopolis brand and bring our audiences the sleep health information they need."

Harris is board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Brown University and graduated with her doctorate in clinical psychology from the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology at Yeshiva University. Harris completed her predoctoral internship at Montefiore Medical Center, where she trained in the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center and received advanced postdoctoral training in Cognitive Behavior Therapy for anxiety and depression. Harris is also the writer of "The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia," where she worked with women of all ages struggling to find face-to-face help for cases of insomnia.

"I am on a life-long mission to help everyone get a great night's sleep," said Harris. "In doing so, I am proud to bring real, science-backed solutions and advice to the millions of people that make up Sleepopolis' audience for them to get the great sleep they deserve, night after night."

Sleepopolis' mission is to ensure that everyone gets incredible sleep; it's as simple as that. Team members test and review products in their Raleigh-based testing lab and studio, and then share honest feedback through reviews, roundups or comparisons. From mattress and pillow reviews to timely sleep health news and information, to tailored video content, Sleepopolis has encompassed all information in one, easily accessible place.

About Sleepopolis

Since launching in 2014, Sleepopolis has maintained a simple, but important mission: to help people get incredible sleep. Its team of credentialed writers, product reviewers and sleep experts deliver best-in-class sleep news, mattress and bedding reviews and sleep health content. With an average monthly reach of 27 million impressions, Sleepopolis has become one of the largest sleep resources on the Internet. Whether you're shopping for a new mattress or looking for an answer to a specific sleep question, you'll find it at Sleepopolis. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or visit us at Sleepopolis.com to learn more.

