SkillUp Coalition Showcases 5,600+ Workers to New Jobs in Impact Report, Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration among nonprofits, training providers, and employers, is commemorating two years of impact, supporting 1 million workers across the nation to date. A newly released Impact Report spotlights milestones since the nonprofit launched in July 2020.

In two years, SkillUp has built a thriving non-profit coalition to support millions of workers across the country. Key impact numbers over the past two years include:

5,642 job placements

Over $750,000,000 in wages/earnings into the pockets of SkillUp job-seekers (over 100:1 ROI)

29,650 referrals to employers

20,455 referrals to training partners

$1,835,000 in scholarships and grants awarded to SkillUp workers

SkillUp launched from the urgent need to help displaced workers upskill, and since then has built a thriving coalition to include 17 diverse and passionate staff members and more than 90 leading training and education providers, employers, technology companies, job readiness nonprofits, philanthropies, and others.

Two years in, SkillUp's core ethos remains a "Learning Lab" mentality that's allowed SkillUp to evolve in tune with the rapidly changing labor market.

"SkillUp has had to evolve over the past two years, and quickly. At the outset, it was about getting a job for the millions displaced by Covid. Now, we're laser-focused on our Mission: to provide a guided and supported path to ensure every worker has high opportunity employment," says Executive Director, Steve Lee.

Key to SkillUp's evolution and direct-to-worker support has been its partners across various regions and industries. These include strategic partnerships branded as "LevelUp" Bay Area, Los Angeles, Florida, Louisiana, Northern Nevada, Philadelphia, New York City, and GRIT Ohio (with more to come in 2022 and 2023 including Kentucky and Dallas).

"Through SkillUp, I learned how to make myself marketable and build my career path. I found the resources to interview, negotiate, and secure a job immediately after completing my IT certificate with Merit America," says Eric Torres, LevelUp Los Angeles.

These also include strong relationships with numerous Fortune 100 companies. Through SkillUp's expanding "Earn and Learn" Initiative, SkillUp helps job seekers fill open roles with partner employers that offer robust education-as-a-benefit opportunities. Current national partners include UC Health, Verizon, Bright Horizons, and TTEC, among others. The newly formed SkillUp Employer Network, a result of the Hire Opportunity Coalition (HOC) merger with SkillUp, now includes more than 70 HR, DE&I, and CSR leaders across nearly 30 national employers.

Ongoing collaborations with leading operating, outreach, and funding partners in the education and workforce space, including JFF, Guild Education, Opportunity@Work, OneTen, Strada Education, Charles Koch Foundation, Stand Together, Walmart Foundation, Google, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Workday Foundation, Irvine Foundation, Macquarie Group Foundation, and others continue to build direct-to-worker resources that scale training program enrollments, job placements, and career coaching for SkillUp users.

In two years, SkillUp has built a thriving coalition to support millions of workers across the country. Read stories of worker impact and view the comprehensive Skillup Coalition 2020-2022 Impact Report here .

About the SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. The SkillUp ecosystem provides career exploration, training & employer connections, career coaching, and resources to support workers at any stage of their career journey.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow us on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

