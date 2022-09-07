If you own or owned a Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York Universal Life Insurance Policy, your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Court has allowed a lawsuit known as Vida Longevity Fund, LP v. Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York, Case No. 1:19-cv-06004-ALC-DCF (S.D.N.Y), to be a class action on behalf of a "Class," or group of people, that may include you. The lawsuit alleges that Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York ("Defendant") breached the contracts with SUL I, SUL IV, UL I, UL II, UL III, and UL LPR policyowners by imposing cost of insurance ("COI") rates that were in violation of the policy provisions. Defendant denies the lawsuit claims. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong. The Court has not yet set a trial date.

WHO IS A CLASS MEMBER ?

The Class consists of all current and former owners of SUL I, SUL IV, UL I, UL II, UL III, or UL LPR policies issued or insured by Defendant during the Class Period, excluding policy numbers 7143647, 7150005, 7150984, 7155997, 7163495, and 7163710. The Class Period is defined in the FAQ Section of www.LincolnNYCOILitigation.com. This Notice summarizes your rights and options.

YOUR RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

Do nothing. Stay in this lawsuit and await the outcome. Any judgment in this case – whether favorable to Plaintiff or Defendant – will bind all Class Members who do not timely elect to be excluded from the Class. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there ever will be. The Court has appointed Susman Godfrey L.L.P. as Class Counsel. If you stay in the Class, you do not need to hire your own lawyer to pursue the claims against Defendant because Class Counsel is working on behalf of the Class. However, if you want to be represented by your own lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense and cost. If you have questions, visit www.LincolnNYCOILitigation.com or call 1-877-654-1978.

Exclude yourself. Get no benefits from lawsuit. Keep certain rights. If you ask to be excluded from this lawsuit and money is later awarded, you will not be allowed to request a payment. But you preserve any rights to sue Defendant at your own expense and with your own attorney about the same legal claims in this lawsuit. You may exclude yourself from the lawsuit by sending a letter requesting exclusion from this lawsuit with your name, address, telephone number, email address, signature, and the insurance policy number(s) you wish to exclude to: Lincoln NY COI Notice Administrator, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91205, Seattle, WA 98111. You must mail your exclusion request, postmarked no later than October 17, 2022.

This Notice is only a summary. Learn more at www.LincolnNYCOILitigation.com. Please do not contact the Court.

