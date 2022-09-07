Drilling at New Afton's East Extension Continues to Deliver High-Grade Mineralization

New Gold Inc. logo (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to provide detailed drill results for the underground exploration program underway at its New Afton Mine and provides an update on additional exploration activities at its operations.

Highlights

The below table provides 2022 assay result highlights for New Afton's upper portion of the East Extension (above 1.75 g/t Au and/or 1.75% Cu and an interval ≥30m). Refer to Table 2 and Table 3 at the end of this news release for full assay results and drill hole collar coordinate

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) EA22-314

299 355 56 32.8 1.37 3.00 EA22-338

378 408 30 15.3 1.94 2.23 EA22-341

132 180 48 29.9 1.92 1.78 EA22-353

116 156 40 33.8 2.01 2.08 EA22-362

134 192 58 28.1 1.31 1.75 EA22-369

90 130 40 31.9 1.61 2.31 EA22-372

136 174 38 20.5 1.56 2.31 EA22-373

310 356 46 26.7 0.96 2.43 EA22-378

115 163 48 33.5 1.87 2.33 EA22-379

131 167 36 22.3 1.08 2.46 EA22-381

104 134 30 18.9 1.84 2.19 EA22-384

243 275 32 24.2 2.32 1.79 EA22-386

153 199 46 21.4 1.83 1.85 includes 163 193 30 14.0 2.32 2.41 EA22-387

131 215 84 45.9 1.84 3.26 includes 135 169 34 18.6 3.18 4.93 EA22-391

132 212 80 40.7 2.11 3.00 EA22-396

152 186 34 14.6 1.01 2.54

Results to date show continuous mineralization, within an interpreted 1% copper grade shell, averaging 300 x 30 metres in plan and 250 metres down dip with higher gold and copper grades compared with the average grade of the current New Afton Mineral Reserve estimate of 0.67g/t gold and 0.74% copper

Results will be incorporated in the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate with the potential to add valuable resources at above current Mineral Reserve grades

Geological interpretations show additional targets for higher-grade mineralization down plunge and vertically below the upper portion of East Extension where drilling is ongoing (refer to Figure 1) and both targets have the potential to host additional mineralization similar to the upper portion of the East Extension

Given the lateral proximity to the C-Zone, the East Extension appears to have the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves at a low development cost into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term

"I am very encouraged by the results to date on New Afton's underground exploration program," stated Renaud Adams, President & CEO. "New Afton's underground exploration program is focused on increasing higher-grade Mineral Resources to enhance the near-term mine plan and extend the mine life. We are focused primarily on three key initiatives. The first involves defining the higher-grade zone within the upper portion of the East Extension. The second is to explore the potential down plunge extension of the higher-grade zone, and the third initiative is to test for additional mineralization beneath the higher-grade zone. The upper portion of the East Extension continues to return gold and copper assay results well above the current Mineral Reserve grades, while the lower portion down plunge and the D-Zone remain open. Given the lateral proximity to the C-Zone, the East Extension appears to have the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves at a low development cost into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term."

New Afton Mine long section with target locations

New Afton Mine long section with target locations (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

New Afton Mine

Underground East Extension

The Company launched a phase-two drilling program for the upper zone of the East Extension in October 2021 as a follow-up to the drill holes completed in 2020 targeting the high-grade gold-copper intercepts discovered in 2019 (refer to the Company's February 12, 2020 press release for further information). The phase-two drilling program has been designed to define the extension and continuity of the mineralization to support a Mineral Resource estimate and evaluate the potential addition to the current life of mine plan. The Company advanced a 55 metre exploration drift to allow three diamond drills to intercept mineralization at appropriate angles to properly infill the interpreted target area (refer to Figures 2 and 3). The drilling program totaled 38,084 metres in 115 drill holes planned on 20 metre centers, the results of which will be incorporated in the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate with the potential to add valuable resources at above current Mineral Reserve grades.

Results to date show continuous mineralization, within an interpreted 1% copper grade shell, averaging 300 x 30 metres in plan and 250 metres down dip with higher gold and copper grades compared with the average grade of the current New Afton Mineral Reserve estimate of 0.67g/t gold and 0.74% copper (refer to Figures 2 and 3). The upper zone of the East Extension is characterized by disseminated and fracture filled sulphide mineralization as bornite and chalcopyrite associated with potassic dominant alteration hosted in volcanic fragmental and intrusive lithologies controlled by cross-cutting faults often on lithological contacts.

Geological interpretations show additional targets for higher-grade mineralization down plunge and vertically below the upper portion of East Extension where drilling is ongoing (refer to Figure 1). Both targets have the potential to host additional mineralization similar to the upper portion of the East Extension.

Additional Underground Targets

An additional 5,000 metres of underground drilling is planned upon completion of the required infrastructure at the base of C-Zone development to follow up on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) target areas previously defined in 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The program has been designed to explore the AI Southeast and AI North target areas and to assess potential higher-grade mineralization within the D-Zone ore body (refer to Figure 1).

Regional Exploration

The Company completed the exploration drilling program at the Cherry Creek Trend area and is progressing the data interpretation to assess if a follow-up drilling phase is warranted. Additional drill ready targets have been defined upon geophysical and geochemical surveys completed within the priority areas of the Company's landholdings. The most prospective target is located approximately eight kilometres southwest of the New Afton Mine, where a 5,000 metre reconnaissance drilling program started in August 2022 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additional field activities, inclusive of geological mapping and geochemical survey are in progress for drill ready target definition within the broader landholdings focused on gold-copper porphyry style mineralization.

Rainy River Mine

At Rainy River, the Company is now focusing on potential additional underground mineralization in proximity to the actual operation footprint. Compilation and interpretation of the project dataset is centered approximately 500 metres from the southern limit of the ultimate open pit (refer to Figure 4), where a broader alteration halo hosting gold mineralization has been intersected along strike of historical drill hole intervals with similar alteration/mineralization. A follow-up drilling program for a total of 2,000 metres is planned to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and completed by year end. Additional exploration activities inclusive of geological mapping and rock and soil sampling are progressing within the broader Rainy River mineral tenures, with the objective to define prospective areas for gold mineralization and further define new drill ready targets.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds approximately 5% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: planned focus areas and initiatives regarding New Afton's underground exploration program; the continued return from the East Extension of gold and copper assay results above current grades and the potential to bring additional higher-grade reserves into the mine plan in the near-to mid-term; the intention to incorporate drilling program results into the 2022 year-end New Afton Mineral Resource estimate; the intended plans for and potential opportunities relating to resources, grades and mineralization resulting from the underground East Extension; planned additional underground drilling at New Afton and expected timing for completion; anticipated timing for completion of the reconnaissance drilling program at New Afton; the planned follow-up drilling program at Rainy River and expected timing for completion; and proposed exploration activities at New Afton and Rainy River and the objectives thereof.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold's latest annual MD&A, its most recent annual information form and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations other than as set out herein; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and the grade of gold, silver and copper expected to be mined and the grade of gold, copper and silver expected to be mined; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, and commodity prices being approximately consistent with current levels and expectations for the purposes of 2022 guidance and otherwise; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the New Afton Mine and Rainy River Mine being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments or obstacles during any applicable regulatory processes; (9) there being no significant disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or New Afton Mine due to cases of COVID-19 (including any required self-isolation requirements due to cross-border travel to the United States or any other country or any other reason) or otherwise; (10) the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; (11) there being no material disruption to the Company's supply chains and workforce that would interfere with the Company's anticipated course of action at the Rainy River Mine and the New Afton Mine; and (12) the long-term economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak not having a material adverse impact on the Company's operations or liquidity position.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated costs, between actual and estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; equipment malfunction, failure or unavailability; accidents; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, including, but not limited to: obtaining the necessary permits for the New Afton C-Zone; uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements, including those associated with the C-Zone permitting process; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changing costs, timelines and development schedules as it relates to construction; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine on the anticipated timeline or at all; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; changes in national and local government legislation in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; the Company's dependence on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; the Company not being able to complete its exploration drilling programs on the anticipated timeline or at all; disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both, due to cases of COVID-19 or any required self-isolation (due to cross-border travel, exposure to a case of COVID-19 or otherwise); the responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; disruptions to the Company's supply chain and workforce due to the COVID-19 outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company's operations or liquidity position; there being further shutdowns at the Rainy River Mine or New Afton Mine; significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies including the Technical Reports for the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; impairment; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of First Nations and other indigenous groups; climate change, environmental risks and hazards and the Company's response thereto; tailings dam and structure failures; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; global economic and financial conditions and any global or local natural events that may impede the economy or New Gold's ability to carry on business in the normal course; compliance with debt obligations and maintaining sufficient liquidity; taxation; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; transportation and processing of unrefined products; rising costs or availability of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; adequate infrastructure; relationships with communities, governments and other stakeholders; geotechnical instability and conditions; labour disputes; the uncertainties inherent in current and future legal challenges to which New Gold is or may become a party; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; competition; loss of, or inability to attract, key employees; use of derivative products and hedging transactions; counterparty risk and the performance of third party service providers; investment risks and uncertainty relating to the value of equity investments in public companies held by the Company from time to time; the adequacy of internal and disclosure controls; conflicts of interest; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign operations and legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the successful acquisitions and integration of business arrangements and realizing the intended benefits therefrom; and information systems security threats. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, construction, operation and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's most recent annual information form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

QA/QC Procedure

New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC") program at its New Afton Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company's exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold's QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular two metre intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification and quality assurance processes is set out in the February 28, 2020 New Afton National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada" available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information relating to the Mineral Resources contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Michele Della Libera, Director, Exploration for the Company. All other scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Godin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New Gold. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia. Mr. Godin is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. Mr. Della Libera and Mr. Godin are each a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For additional technical information on New Gold's material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold's most recent annual information form filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Figure 1: New Afton Mine long section with target locations and complete drill hole traces

Figure 1: New Afton Mine long section with target locations and complete drill hole traces (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: New Afton Mine planview showing infill drill holes completed and copper and gold value intercepts within the East Extension higher-grade target area

Figure 2: New Afton Mine planview showing infill drill holes completed and copper and gold value intercepts within the East Extension higher-grade target area (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: Isometric view looking northeast across the New Afton Mine East Extension target areas

Figure 3: Isometric view looking northeast across the New Afton Mine East Extension target areas (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4: Rainy River Exploration – Pinewood South Target Location on Geology map with ultimate pit boundary and surface projective of known ore lenses

Figure 4: Rainy River Exploration – Pinewood South Target Location on Geology map with ultimate pit boundary and surface projective of known ore lenses (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Table 2: New Afton Mine East Extension Drill Assay Summary

Drill Hole Target

Area From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Estimated

True Width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) EA20-270 East

Extension 0 148 148

0.01 0.01



148 162 14

0.08 0.11



162 218 56

0.01 0.02



218 226 8

0.01 0.10



226 296 70

0.01 0.05



296 302 6

0.02 0.11



302 330 28

0.02 0.05



330 356 26

0.12 0.05



356 366 10

0.01 0.02



366 392 26

0.11 0.10



392 396 4 1.5 1.18 0.28



396 432 36

0.04 0.05



432 448 16

0.14 0.09



448 482 34

0.03 0.04



482 484 2 0.7 1.00 0.49



484 492 8

0.11 0.06



492 502 10

0.04 0.05



502 504 2

0.42 0.11



504 524 20

0.05 0.03



524 534 10 3.7 0.42 0.25

includes 528 530 2 0.7 1.20 0.10



534 541.63 7.63

0.08 0.04 EA20-271 East

Extension 0 6 6 not sampled







6 186 180

0.01 0.01



186 228 42

0.04 0.13



228 234 6

0.13 0.40



234 242 8

0.02 0.06



242 250 8

0.02 0.12



250 334 84 32.6 0.35 0.80

includes 252 256 4 1.6 0.26 1.26

includes 278 284 6 2.3 0.31 1.03

includes 320 334 14 5.4 0.82 1.98



334 373.99 39.99

0.03 0.03 EA20-272 East

Extension 0 1.5 1.5 not sampled







1.5 38 36.5

0.02 0.04



38 42 4

0.26 0.30



42 50 8

0.07 0.12



50 66 16

0.02 0.04



66 92 26

0.06 0.10



92 112 20

0.04 0.06 EA20-272 East

Extension 112 128 16

0.04 0.11



128 178 50

0.03 0.04



178 184 6

0.07 0.12



184 200 16

0.02 0.03



200 208 8

0.06 0.11



208 228 20

0.02 0.03



228 244 16

0.01 0.19



244 344 100 35.9 1.68 1.93

includes 244 288 44 15.8 1.11 2.41

includes 288 302 14 5.0 3.00 3.51

includes 302 312 10 3.6 1.20 0.49

includes 312 330 18 6.5 3.54 1.20



344 406 62

0.04 0.02



406 428 22

0.12 0.15



428 448 20

0.05 0.07



448 454 6

0.17 0.23



454 461.43 7.43

0.04 0.02 EA20-273 East

Extension 0 3.37 3.37 not sampled







3.37 96 92.63

0.01 0.01



96 112 16

0.03 0.12



112 132 20

0.01 0.06



132 142 10

0.07 0.21



142 156 14 8.2 0.15 1.41

includes 148 154 6 3.5 0.28 2.43



156 236 80

0.02 0.04



236 254 18 10.6 0.13 0.41

includes 240 242 2 1.2 0.27 1.15



254 268 14

0.02 0.08



268 276 8

0.07 0.28



276 290 14

0.03 0.05



290 296 6

0.04 0.16



296 306.93 10.93

0.03 0.06 EA20-274 East

Extension 0 0.79 0.79 not sampled







0.79 406 405.21

0.01 0.02



406 430 24

0.06 0.12



430 446 16

0.07 0.03



446 448 2

0.75 0.11



448 456 8

0.05 0.03



456 472 16

0.10 0.12



472 488 16

0.06 0.04



488 490 2

0.61 0.57 EA20-274

490 508 18

0.02 0.02



508 516 8

0.25 0.07



516 524 8

0.01 0.01



524 536 12

0.48 0.22



536 554 18

0.15 0.05



554 614 60

0.01 0.03



614 620 6

0.16 0.15



620 674 54

0.03 0.02



674 678 4

0.21 0.15



678 720 42

0.02 0.03 EA20-275 East

Extension 0 0.7 0.7 not sampled







0.7 32 31.3

0.03 0.06



32 40 8

0.06 0.11



40 56 16

0.25 0.18



56 74 18

0.15 0.16



74 144 70

0.04 0.07



144 194 50 29.9 0.42 0.28

includes 190 192 2 1.2 4.97 0.09



194 250 56

0.03 0.03 EA20-276 East

Extension 0 152 152

0.01 0.02



152 170 18

0.04 0.13



170 182 12

0.03 0.06



182 198 16

0.04 0.10



198 203.3 5.3

0.01 0.03 EA20-277 East

Extension 0 158 158

0.02 0.03



158 160 2

0.90 0.49



160 226 66

0.01 0.04



226 232 6

0.02 0.15



232 242 10

0.25 0.32



242 316 74

0.03 0.04



316 338 22

0.04 0.12



338 403.83 65.83

0.02 0.02 EA20-278 East

Extension 0 0.98 0.98 not sampled







0.98 32 31.02

0.04 0.06



32 50 18

0.10 0.11



50 74 24

0.01 0.06



74 86 12

0.05 0.12



86 232 146

0.02 0.02



232 324 92 22.1 1.44 2.67

includes 232 280 48 11.5 1.54 3.63 EA20-278 includes 290 302 12 2.9 0.07 1.40

includes 304 324 20 4.8 2.91 2.48



324 348 24

0.05 0.24



348 404 56

0.03 0.04



404 418 14

0.07 0.18



418 446 28

0.07 0.05



446 448 2

0.76 0.19



448 478 30

0.01 0.01



478 502 24

0.17 0.16



502 526 24

0.02 0.03



526 534 8

0.68 0.25



534 560 26

0.16 0.07



560 572 12 2.9 0.52 0.13

includes 560 562 2 0.5 1.74 0.45



572 612 40

0.04 0.04



612 644 32 7.7 0.73 0.41

includes 612 620 8 1.9 1.91 0.79 EA20-279 East

Extension 0 472 472

0.01 0.02



472 478 6

0.50 0.33



478 514 36

0.12 0.11



514 542 28

0.05 0.07



542 548 6

0.48 0.45



548 592 44

0.06 0.08



592 598 6

0.27 0.43



598 610 12

0.06 0.08



610 646 36 7.7 0.65 0.66

includes 626 634 8 1.7 1.08 0.59

includes 634 640 6 1.3 0.69 1.33



646 675.74 29.74

0.18 0.13 EA20-280 East

Extension 0 2 2 not sampled







2 40 38

0.02 0.06



40 60 20

0.04 0.12



60 186 126

0.01 0.01



186 194 8

0.24 0.07



194 400 206

0.04 0.05



400 408 8

0.17 0.18



408 436 28

0.05 0.02



436 456 20

0.16 0.03



456 490 34

0.02 0.02



490 502 12

0.17 0.10



502 528 26

0.03 0.02 EA20-280

528 532 4

0.71 0.15



532 578 46

0.03 0.01



578 586 8

0.27 0.17



586 592 6

0.03 0.08



592 600 8

0.37 0.46



600 610 10

0.01 0.03



610 614 4

0.32 0.25



614 640 26

0.01 0.02



640 656 16 2.2 0.61 0.49

includes 642 648 6 0.8 1.20 0.82



656 674 18

0.10 0.05



674 684 10 1.4 0.94 1.13



684 696 12 1.6 0.50 0.69



696 742 46

0.01 0.02



742 798 56 7.6 0.60 0.43

includes 780 788 8 1.1 1.16 0.76



798 812 14

0.08 0.07



812 848 36 4.9 0.62 0.76

includes 818 828 10 1.4 1.41 1.97



848 860 12

0.04 0.06 EA20-281 East

Extension 0 2 2 not sampled







2 514 512

0.01 0.02



514 546 32

0.16 0.06



546 560 14

0.06 0.06



560 596 36

0.14 0.04



596 688 92

0.02 0.02



688 706 18

0.23 0.08



706 732 26

0.03 0.03



732 738 6 1.6 0.53 0.41



738 820.15 82.15

0.02 0.03 EA20-282 East

Extension 0 200 200 not sampled







200 234 34

0.01 0.02



234 246 12

0.02 0.17



246 256 10

0.01 0.07



256 266 10

0.02 0.17



266 272 6

0.03 0.42



272 298 26

0.05 0.13



298 428 130

0.02 0.04



428 434 6

0.24 0.12



434 456 22

0.03 0.03



456 474 18

0.20 0.04 EA20-282

474 524 50

0.03 0.04



524 532 8

0.31 0.26



532 576 44

0.02 0.01



576 578 2 0.6 1.77 0.01



578 584.74 6.74

0.01 0.01 EA20-283 East

Extension 0 250 250 not sampled







250 348 98

0.01 0.03



348 366.98 18.98

0.14 0.14 EA20-284 East

Extension 0 250 250 not sampled







250 314 64

0.02 0.03



314 322 8

0.10 0.19



322 356 34

0.02 0.07



356 374 18

0.11 0.15



374 508 134

0.02 0.01



508 514 6

0.23 0.12



514 556 42

0.01 0.02



556 564 8

0.41 0.13



564 601.07 37.07

0.01 0.01 EA20-285 East

Extension 0 242 242 not sampled







242 536 294

0.02 0.02



536 554 18 3.3 0.52 0.87

includes 536 546 10 1.8 0.69 1.30



554 574 20

0.20 0.11



574 664 90

0.04 0.02



664 672 8

0.22 0.06



672 712 40 7.3 0.40 0.65

includes 682 694 12 2.2 0.44 1.17

includes 702 706 4 0.7 1.07 0.98



712 724 12

0.02 0.02



724 744 20

0.14 0.13



744 836.68 92.68

0.03 0.04 EA20-286 East

Extension 0 300 300 not sampled







300 380 80

0.02 0.01



380 382 2

0.42 0.29



382 488 106

0.02 0.02



488 492 4

0.54 0.36



492 512 20

0.05 0.07



512 518 6

0.48 0.14



518 536 18

0.06 0.07



536 544 8

0.54 0.33



544 552 8

0.02 0.05 EA20-286

552 560 8

0.23 0.20



560 580 20

0.03 0.09



580 640 60 11.2 0.22 0.33

includes 590 592 2 0.4 0.72 1.87



640 658 18

0.02 0.02



658 668 10

0.28 0.05



668 692 24

0.05 0.03



692 698 6 1.1 0.75 0.10

includes 696 698 2 0.4 1.34 0.14



698 730 32

0.06 0.06



730 760 30 5.6 0.61 0.21

includes 738 740 2 0.4 1.93 0.59



758 760 2 0.4 2.69 0.94



760 800 40

0.04 0.03



800 806 6

0.35 0.42



806 820 14

0.11 0.10



820 832 12

0.04 0.04



832 843.44 11.44

0.12 0.05 EA20-287 East

Extension 0 300 300 not sampled







300 366 66

0.02 0.02



366 374 8

0.19 0.09



374 516 142

0.02 0.02



516 520 4

0.45 0.82



520 534 14

0.11 0.09



534 588 54

0.04 0.04



588 604 16

0.13 0.14



604 646 42 11.7 1.40 1.45

includes 612 642 30 8.4 1.71 1.82



646 657 11

0.17 0.06 EA20-288 East

Extension 0 6 6 not sampled







6 160 154

0.01 0.02



160 170 10

0.07 0.11



170 194 24

0.04 0.05



194 218 24

0.02 0.14



218 410.57 192.57

0.02 0.04 EA21-305 East

Extension 0 6.5 6.5 not sampled







6.5 80 73.5

0.01 0.01



80 84 4

0.18 0.01



84 316 232

0.01 0.01



316 330 14

0.03 0.30



330 358 28

0.02 0.11 EA21-305

358 412 54.0 26.0 1.07 1.06

includes 386 412 26.0 12.5 2.18 1.90



412 449 26.0

0.03 0.03 EA21-307 Upper

East

Extension 0 6.1 6.1 not sampled







6.1 316 309.9

0.01 0.01



316 352 36

0.05 0.15



352 376 24

0.03 0.07



376 422 46 24.7 1.63 0.61

includes 378 388 10 5.4 2.98 1.04

includes 406 414 8 4.3 2.41 0.92



422 475 8

0.03 0.04 EA21-308 East

Extension 0 1.5 1.5 not sampled







1.5 251 249.5

0.01 0.01



251 259 8

0.04 0.13



259 447 188

0.01 0.02



447 469 22

0.21 0.16



469 503 34

0.06 0.06 EA21-309 East

Extension 0 6 6 not sampled







6 236 230

0.01 0.01



236 240 4

0.23 0.03



240 416 176

0.03 0.03



416 426 10

0.04 0.15



426 430 4

0.26 0.28



430 441.2 11.2

0.01 0.01 EA21-310 East

Extension 0 38 38 not sampled



EA21-311 East

Extension 0 5 5 not sampled







5 320 315

0.02 0.02



320 332 12

0.02 0.55



332 370 38

0.01 0.11



370 380 10 5.2 0.11 1.02



380 396 16

0.03 0.21



396 425 29

0.03 0.02 EA21-312 East

Extension 0 3.2 3.2 not sampled







3.2 317 313.8

0.01 0.01



317 335 18

0.04 0.25



335 381 46

0.03 0.09



381 415 34 17.0 0.10 0.81

includes 395 409 14 7.0 0.15 1.27



415 425 10

0.01 0.01 EA22-313 East

Extension 0 4.56 4.56 not sampled







4.56 314 309.44

0.01 0.01



314 348 34 18.7 2.37 2.25

includes 314 336 22 12.1 3.14 2.56

includes 340 348 8 4.4 1.37 2.44



348 362 14

0.09 0.25



362 376 14 7.7 1.26 2.02

includes 370 376 6 3.3 1.76 2.50



376 384 8

0.13 0.19



384 398 14

0.01 0.02 EA22-314 East

Extension 0 3.18 3.18 not sampled







3.18 287 283.82

0.01 0.02



287 299 12

0.04 0.11



299 355 56 32.8 1.37 3.00

includes 299 317 18 10.5 2.25 5.71

includes 317 337 20 11.7 0.52 1.35

includes 337 355 18 10.5 1.44 2.12



355 389 34

0.02 0.01 EA22-315 East

Extension 0 3 3 not sampled







3 237 234

0.01 0.01



237 305 68 45.4 0.84 1.22

includes 241 269 28 18.7 1.77 2.24



305 329 24

0.02 0.11 EA22-316 East

Extension 0 4.25 4.25 not sampled







4.25 296 291.75

0.01 0.01



296 304 8

0.02 0.12



304 344 40 22.5 1.27 2.00

includes 310 334 24 13.5 1.99 3.01



344 384 40

0.09 0.17



384 392 8

0.01 0.02 EA22-318 East

Extension 0 4 4 not sampled







4 236 232

0.01 0.01



236 242 6

0.01 0.20



242 274 32 23.0 0.96 1.45



274 293 19

0.04 0.10 EA22-319 East

Extension 0 296 296 not sampled







296 306 10

0.02 0.04



306 374 68

0.01 0.21



374 400 26 13.0 0.02 0.63



400 406 6

0.04 0.23 EA22-319

406 420 14

0.07 0.02 EA22-320 East

Extension 0 200 200 not sampled







200 212 12

0.01 0.03



212 236 24

0.02 0.10



236 238 2 1.6 0.01 0.48



238 271.82 33.82

0.01 0.03 EA22-321 East

Extension 0 7 7 not sampled







7 227 220

0.01 0.01



227 253 26 20.5 0.06 0.97

includes 245 251 6 4.7 0.12 2.62



253 283 30

0.02 0.03



283 323 40

0.04 0.14 EA22-322 East

Extension 0 260 260 not sampled







260 296 36

0.01 0.03



296 318 22 14.1 0.36 0.50

includes 300 302 2 1.3 2.42 1.31



318 336 18

0.03 0.12



336 353 17

0.01 0.04 EA22-323 East

Extension 0 231 231 not sampled







231 239 8

0.11 0.16



239 269 30

0.02 0.03



269 281 12 8.9 0.15 0.56

includes 277 279 2 1.5 0.27 1.15



281 295 14

0.02 0.06



295 308 13

0.20 0.16 EA22-324 East

Extension 0 250 250 not sampled







250 256 6

0.01 0.02



256 262 6

0.02 0.23



262 288 26 18.1 0.71 0.78

includes 268 274 6 4.2 2.18 2.40



288 311 23

0.01 0.01 EA22-325 East

Extension 0 256 256 not sampled







256 282 26 18.4 0.72 0.54

includes 272 274 2 1.4 3.90 1.34



282 286 4

0.06 0.06



286 288 2 1.4 1.02 1.01



288 312 24

0.12 0.17



312 326 14

0.02 0.02 EA22-326 East

Extension 0 236 236 not sampled



EA22-326

236 248 12

0.01 0.08



248 292 44 28.5 1.13 1.61

includes 248 270 22 14.3 1.55 1.96

includes 280 286 6 3.9 1.49 2.54



292 306 14 9.1 0.21 0.33



306 322 16

0.04 0.06



322 328 6 3.9 1.89 2.34



328 365 37

0.09 0.20 EA22-327 East

Extension 0 206 206 not sampled







206 330 124

0.01 0.03



330 336 6 3.6 0.76 1.01



336 352 16

0.08 0.20



352 356 4 2.4 0.24 1.07



356 377 21

0.01 0.08 EA22-328 East

Extension 0 280 280 not sampled







280 298 18

0.02 0.10



298 334 36 22.4 1.13 1.12

includes 302 318 16 9.9 2.16 1.73



334 358 24

0.05 0.06



358 374.5 16.5 10.3 0.74 1.35

includes 358 368 10 6.2 0.98 1.93 EA22-329 East

Extension 0 335 335 not sampled







335 349 14

0.05 0.19



349 401 52

0.03 0.06



401 405 4 2.0 0.18 0.29



405 413 8

0.01 0.00 EA22-330 East

Extension 0 297 297 not sampled







297 397 100

0.03 0.13



397 411 14 6.8 2.27 1.57

includes 405 411 6 2.9 5.26 2.44



411 425 14

0.04 0.02 EA22-331 East

Extension 0 374 374 not sampled







374 392 18

0.08 0.11



392 398 6 3.1 0.61 0.33

includes 394 396 2 1.0 1.20 0.55



398 434 36

0.03 0.05



434 446 12 6.1 0.16 0.26



446 464 18 9.2 0.70 1.07

includes 448 458 10 5.1 0.95 1.54



464 479 15

0.06 0.04 EA22-332 East

Extension 0 290 290 not sampled







290 302 12

0.04 0.06



302 312 10 6.0 0.20 0.53



312 340 28

0.02 0.07



340 347 7

0.06 0.16 EA22-333 East

Extension 0 302 302 not sampled







302 338 36

0.04 0.11



338 344 6 2.8 0.16 0.27



344 382 38

0.03 0.05



382 408 26

0.02 0.12



408 455 47

0.05 0.04 EA22-334 East

Extension 0 288 288 not sampled







288 316 28

0.02 0.03



316 400 84

0.03 0.12



400 412 12 6.1 0.11 0.28



412 455 43

0.02 0.05 EA22-335 East

Extension 0 3 3 not sampled







3 91 88

0.01 0.01



91 99 8

0.04 0.10



99 123 24

0.03 0.04



123 127 4

0.01 0.18



127 177 50 25.5 1.05 1.29

includes 141 161 20 10.2 1.87 2.05



177 199 22

0.08 0.12



199 254 55

0.02 0.02 EA22-336 East

Extension 0 136 136

0.01 0.02



136 144 8

0.05 0.17



144 168 24

0.01 0.01 EA22-337 East

Extension 0 351 351 not sampled







351 395 44

0.02 0.03



395 459 64

0.07 0.11 EA22-338 East

Extension 0 306 306 not sampled







306 318 12

0.03 0.02



318 364 46

0.02 0.20



364 408 44 22.5 1.33 1.77

includes 378 408 30 15.3 1.94 2.23



408 435 27

0.05 0.04 EA22-339 East

Extension 0 4.27 4.27 not sampled







4.27 74 69.73

0.02 0.02 EA22-339

74 80 6

0.02 0.14



80 90 10 5.8 0.03 0.32



90 140 50

0.06 0.16



140 154 14 8.1 0.77 0.64

includes 148 150 2 1.2 2.12 1.09



154 177 23

0.02 0.06 EA22-340 East

Extension 0 2.32 2.32 not sampled







2.32 56 53.68

0.03 0.02



56 96 40

0.08 0.12



96 102 6 4.0 0.27 0.82



102 128 26

0.12 0.13



128 158 30

0.03 0.04 EA22-341 East

Extension 0 2 2 not sampled







2 132 130

0.01 0.02



132 180 48 29.9 1.92 1.78

includes 136 152 16 10.0 5.12 4.29



180 200 20

0.06 0.10



200 212 12 7.5 0.84 0.64

includes 202 204 2 1.2 2.57 0.54



212 227 15

0.08 0.04 EA22-342 East

Extension 0 75 75 not sampled







75 89 14

0.02 0.02



89 95 6 6.0 0.05 0.43



95 144 49

0.01 0.03 EA22-343 East

Extension 0 270 270 not sampled







270 314 44

0.01 0.03



314 396 82 46.8 1.42 1.49

includes 318 340 22 12.5 3.78 3.44



396 413 17

0.01 0.01 EA22-344 East

Extension 0 80 80 not sampled







80 110 30

0.03 0.08



110 122 12 7.2 0.08 0.33



122 146 24 14.3 3.14 1.96



146 170 24

0.05 0.04 EA22-345 East

Extension 0 94 94 not sampled







94 114 20

0.01 0.05



114 138 24 23.6 0.54 1.50

includes 130 136 6 5.9 1.46 2.61



138 150 12

0.05 0.12 EA22-345

150 154 4 3.9 0.55 0.82



154 165 11

0.03 0.02 EA22-346 East

Extension 0 228 228 not sampled







228 298 70

0.02 0.05



298 336 38 22.5 0.94 1.26

includes 300 308 8 4.7 2.95 2.92

includes 316 320 4 2.4 0.62 2.33



336 357 21

0.10 0.19 EA22-347 East

Extension 0 4.26 4.26 not sampled







4.26 118 113.74

0.03 0.02



118 126 8 3.4 0.06 0.33



126 144 18

0.02 0.09



144 146 2 0.8 2.02 2.86



146 176 30

0.04 0.13



176 218 42 17.8 2.62 1.03



218 246 28

0.01 0.01 EA22-348 East

Extension 0 1 1 not sampled







1 55 54

0.02 0.02



55 91 36

0.06 0.14



91 103 12 5.1 1.87 2.41

includes 93 101 8 3.4 2.46 3.05



103 137 34

0.01 0.02 EA22-349 East

Extension 0 275 275 not sampled







275 373 98

0.02 0.02



373 405 32

0.08 0.14



405 453 48 26.3 0.47 0.37 EA22-350 East

Extension 0 3.65 3.65 not sampled







3.65 75 71.35

0.02 0.02



75 85 10 8.7 2.83 3.80



85 99 14

0.03 0.04



99 101 2 1.7 0.06 0.48



101 114 13

0.02 0.07 EA22-351 East

Extension 0 100 100 not sampled







100 110 10

0.01 0.11



110 144 34 27.3 0.45 1.71

includes 126 138 12 9.6 0.89 2.42



144 149 5

0.05 0.02 EA22-352 East

Extension 0 66 66 not sampled







66 120 54

0.11 0.13 EA22-352

120 140 20 13.7 0.76 2.25

includes 130 138 8 5.5 1.51 3.42



140 152 12 8.2 0.70 0.12



152 154 2 1.4 0.06 0.49



154 206 52

0.02 0.05 EA22-353 East

Extension 0 56 56 not sampled







56 58 2

0.00 0.02



58 62 4 3.4 0.02 0.59



62 116 54

0.01 0.01



116 156 40 33.8 2.01 2.08



156 164 8 6.8 0.11 0.33



164 174 10

0.01 0.07



174 180 6 5.1 0.36 0.65



180 194 14

0.02 0.13 EA22-354 East

Extension 0 88 88 not sampled







88 108 20

0.01 0.02



108 114 6

0.01 0.02



114 120 6 4.3 0.02 0.41



120 146 26 18.7 2.85 3.96



146 166 20 14.4 0.24 0.50



166 239 73

0.04 0.03 EA22-355 East

Extension 0 100 100 not sampled







100 142 42

0.07 0.09



142 170 28 15.9 0.16 0.24



170 197 27

0.10 0.16 EA22-356 East

Extension 0 98 98 not sampled







98 114 16

0.01 0.02



114 120 6

0.11 0.06



120 154 34

0.01 0.01 EA22-357 East

Extension 0 241 241 not sampled







241 257 16

0.02 0.23



257 287 30 20.5 0.21 1.45



287 297 10

0.02 0.00 EA22-358 East

Extension 0 370 370 not sampled







370 434 64

0.02 0.05



434 440 6

0.15 0.11 EA22-359 East

Extension 0 96 96 not sampled







96 134 38

0.01 0.07



134 202 68 33.2 1.38 1.95

includes 160 186 26 12.7 2.51 2.55 EA22-359

202 209 7

0.07 0.08 EA22-360 East

Extension 0 2.25 2.25 not sampled







2.25 88 85.75

0.03 0.05



88 100 12 8.2 0.50 0.93



100 118 18

0.10 0.17



118 120 2 1.4 0.45 0.38



120 143 23

0.09 0.03 EA22-361 East

Extension 0 3 3 not sampled







3 69 66

0.02 0.03



69 77 8 6.9 1.19 1.47



77 112 35

0.04 0.03 EA22-362 East

Extension 0 104 104 not sampled







104 134 30

0.01 0.05



134 192 58 28.1 1.31 1.75



192 202 10 4.8 0.37 0.26



202 233 31

0.05 0.05 EA22-363 East

Extension 0 288 288 not sampled







288 334 46

0.01 0.03



334 368 34 19.8 0.16 0.65

includes 360 366 6 3.5 0.39 1.71



368 396 28

0.03 0.11 EA22-364 East

Extension 0 2.2 2.2 not sampled







2.2 88 85.8

0.02 0.03



88 132 44

0.05 0.11



132 178 46 24.2 1.47 1.04



178 203 25

0.06 0.08 EA22-365 East

Extension 0 383 383 not sampled







383 393 10

0.02 0.04



393 403 10

0.03 0.15



403 413 10

0.01 0.04



413 431 18

0.07 0.23



431 446 15

0.02 0.03 EA22-366 East

Extension 0 92 92 not sampled







92 104 12

0.02 0.02



104 136 32

0.08 0.18



136 143 7

0.02 0.03 EA22-367 East

Extension 0 47 47 not sampled







47 83 36

0.02 0.05



83 105 22 16.9 1.56 1.57 EA22-367 includes 91 95 4 3.1 5.77 3.37



105 143 38

0.04 0.01 EA22-368 East

Extension 0 65 65 not sampled







65 97 32

0.03 0.08



97 113 16 11.4 0.02 0.33



113 137 24 17.2 1.82 2.04



127 149 22

0.07 0.06 EA22-369 East

Extension 0 82 82 not sampled







82 90 8

0.03 0.08



90 130 40 31.9 1.61 2.31



130 148 18

0.02 0.02



148 150 2 1.6 0.18 0.47



150 159 9

0.01 0.03 EA22-370 East

Extension 0 105 105 not sampled







105 131 26

0.02 0.06



131 165 34 23.6 0.70 0.90



165 175 10

0.03 0.06 EA22-371 East

Extension 0 95 95 not sampled







95 99 4

0.02 0.09



99 107 8 7.8 0.35 0.40

includes 101 103 2 1.9 1.04 0.98



107 140 33

0.03 0.02 EA22-372 East

Extension 0 110 110 not sampled







110 132 22

0.03 0.13



132 192 60 32.3 1.21 1.72

includes 136 174 38 20.5 1.56 2.31



192 224 32

0.04 0.06 EA22-373 East

Extension 0 288 288 not sampled







288 310 22

0.02 0.04



310 356 46 26.7 0.96 2.43

includes 312 330 18 10.4 1.63 4.67



356 366 10

0.04 0.05



366 382 16 9.3 0.15 0.30 EA22-374 East

Extension 0 260 260 not sampled







260 270 10

0.02 0.05



270 344 74 45.9 0.21 0.33



344 376 32 19.9 0.81 0.90



376 381 5

0.01 0.02 EA22-375 East

Extension 0 94 94 not sampled



EA22-375

94 114 20

0.02 0.19



114 150 36 31.2 0.57 1.70

includes 120 142 22 19.1 0.70 2.26



150 164 14

0.03 0.08 EA22-376 East

Extension 0 331 331 not sampled







331 355 24

0.11 0.16



355 361 6 2.9 0.13 0.49



361 393 32

0.03 0.13



393 427 34 16.7 1.13 1.07

includes 405 419 14 6.9 2.6 1.9



427 436 9

0.02 0.02 EA22-377 East

Extension 0 116 116 not sampled







116 126 10

0.02 0.05



126 148 22 22.0 1.97 2.03

includes 138 144 6 6.0 6.50 4.12



148 159 11

0.05 0.10 EA22-378 East

Extension 0 3 3 not sampled







3 79 76

0.02 0.01



79 83 4

0.25 0.11



83 99 16

0.03 0.05



99 115 16

0.02 0.11



115 163 48 33.5 1.87 2.33

includes 121 137 16 11.2 1.70 3.66

includes 143 153 10 7.0 4.53 2.05



163 170 7

0.03 0.02 EA22-379 East

Extension 0 1.5 1.5 not sampled







1.5 123 121.5

0.04 0.05



123 177 54 33.5 0.82 1.96

includes 131 167 36 22.3 1.08 2.46



177 185 8

0.06 0.15 EA22-380 East

Extension 0 242 242 not sampled







242 248 6

0.01 0.03



248 256 8 5.5 0.06 0.61



256 292 36 24.7 1.53 1.60



292 334 42 28.8 0.19 0.38



334 368 34

0.04 0.08 EA22-381 East

Extension 0 80 80 not sampled







80 98 18

0.03 0.09



98 104 6 3.8 0.04 0.42 EA22-381

104 154 50 31.6 1.60 1.59

includes 104 134 30 18.9 1.84 2.19



154 173 19

0.13 0.02 EA22-383 East

Extension 0 103 103 not sampled







103 127 24

0.04 0.08



127 163 36 27.6 0.89 1.02

includes 135 143 8 6.1 2.95 2.02



163 179 16

0.11 0.12 EA22-384 East

Extension 0 229 229 not sampled







229 243 14

0.01 0.02



243 275 32 24.2 2.32 1.79

includes 251 257 6 4.5 9.38 6.08



275 287 12

0.03 0.08



287 295 8 6.1 0.71 0.78



295 308 13

0.03 0.05 EA22-385 East

Extension 0 245 245 not sampled







245 255 10

0.02 0.06



255 285 30 22.5 0.68 1.26

includes 271 281 10 7.5 1.59 2.11



285 297 12

0.02 0.03



297 323 26 19.5 0.21 0.24 EA22-386 East

Extension 0 107 107 not sampled







107 139 32

0.05 0.11



139 153 14 6.52 0.30 0.26



153 199 46 21.4 1.83 1.85

includes 163 193 30 14.0 2.32 2.41



199 210 11

0.26 0.07 EA22-387 East

Extension 0 103 103 not sampled







103 131 28

0.02 0.02



131 215 84 45.9 1.84 3.26

includes 135 169 34 18.6 3.18 4.93

includes 177 187 10 5.5 3.00 4.79



215 226 11

0.05 0.05 EA22-388 East

Extension 0 326 326 not sampled







326 372 46

0.03 0.06



372 386 14

0.05 0.13



386 408 22 12.0 0.10 1.51

includes 386 400 14 7.7 0.13 2.24



408 425 17 9.3 0.39 0.01 EA22-389 East

Extension 0 225 225 not sampled







225 235 10

0.02 0.09



235 267 32 25.4 0.40 0.94

includes 245 265 20 15.9 0.58 1.25



267 287 20

0.02 0.01 EA22-390 East

Extension 0 120 120 not sampled







120 134 14

0.02 0.05



134 142 8 4.1 0.34 0.51



142 170 28 14.2 3.27 1.74



170 198 28 14.2 1.08 0.83

includes 184 190 6 3.1 2.64 1.86



198 204 6

0.07 0.04 EA22-391 East

Extension 0 120 120 not sampled







120 132 12

0.01 0.09



132 212 80 40.7 2.11 3.00

includes 140 162 22 11.2 3.72 3.81

includes 188 212 24 12.2 1.96 4.11



212 258 46

0.03 0.03 EA22-392 East

Extension 0 380 380 not sampled







380 436 56

0.10 0.13



436 460 24 12.0 0.58 0.56

includes 438 442 4 2.0 1.15 1.12



460 468 8

0.17 0.07 EA22-393 East

Extension 0 250 250 not sampled







250 276 26

0.02 0.03



276 292 16 11.5 0.75 0.62

includes 276 284 8 5.7 1.36 0.63



292 318 26

0.04 0.10 EA22-394 East

Extension 0 82 82 not sampled







82 96 14

0.01 0.04



96 110 14

0.08 0.19



110 126 16

0.04 0.02



126 152 26

0.12 0.18



152 204 52 27.0 1.02 0.39

includes 158 162 4 2.1 1.85 0.39

includes 178 184 6 3.1 4.79 1.06



204 236 32

0.05 0.02 EA22-395 East

Extension 0 96 96 not sampled







96 102 6

0.01 0.05 EA22-395

102 116 14

0.02 0.19



116 152 36

0.01 0.01 EA22-396 East

Extension 0 140 140 not sampled







140 208 68 29.2 0.60 1.50

includes 152 186 34 14.6 1.01 2.54



208 244 36

0.04 0.08 EA22-397 East

Extension 0 281 281 not sampled







281 351 70

0.01 0.06 EA22-399 East

Extension 0 94 94 not sampled







94 118 24

0.01 0.03



118 120 2 1.2 0.03 1.07



120 130 10

0.02 0.14



130 180 50 29.5 1.61 1.85

includes 130 158 28 16.5 2.01 2.45



180 195 15

0.11 0.17 EA22-400 East

Extension 0 357 357 not sampled







357 381 24

0.09 0.14



381 403 22

0.04 0.06



403 441 38 20.8 0.55 0.41

includes 433 437 4 2.2 1.83 0.90



441 457 16

0.01 0.03



457 459 2 1.09 0.88 0.47



459 473 14

0.07 0.05



473 489 16 8.8 0.33 0.07 EA22-401 East

Extension 0 280 280 not sampled







280 316 36

0.01 0.04



316 326 10

0.04 0.11



326 329 3 2.2 0.18 0.43 EA22-403 East

Extension 0 70 70 not sampled







70 80 10

0.04 0.16



80 106 26 19.8 0.58 0.93

includes 80 90 10 7.6 1.00 1.83



106 137 31

0.04 0.06 EA22-405 East

Extension 0 74 74 not sampled







74 88 14

0.02 0.05



88 90 2 1.8 0.34 0.70



90 152 62

0.04 0.02 EA22-407 East

Extension 0 3 3 not sampled



EA22-407

3 57 54

0.03 0.03



57 63 6 5.77 1.07 0.62



63 121 58

0.04 0.05



121 159 38 36.54 0.24 0.43



159 161 2

0.05 0.04

Table 3: New Afton Mine East Extension Drill Hole Collar Coordinates (total depth rounded to closest metre)

Drill Hole ID UTM_North (m) UTM_East (m) Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Total Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) EA20-270 5614894 675409 16 542 152.60 -68.33 EA20-271 5614893 675408 17 374 183.10 -67.21 EA20-272 5614795 675418 -7 461 214.68 -69.01 EA20-273 5614894 675409 15 307 127.51 -53.96 EA20-274 5614892 675409 16 720 188.36 -75.37 EA20-275 5614796 675418 -7 250 226.12 -53.26 EA20-276 5614893 675410 16 203 150.11 -31.94 EA20-277 5614894 675410 15 404 127.41 -61.08 EA20-278 5614796 675418 -7 644 197.59 -76.13 EA20-279 5614894 675408 16 676 147.43 -77.64 EA20-280 5614796 675419 -6 860 171.74 -82.19 EA20-281 5614892 675407 15 820 217.03 -74.93 EA20-282 5614796 675418 -7 585 225.44 -73.06 EA20-283 5614892 675408 15 367 215.29 -42.91 EA20-284 5614893 675407 18 601 192.89 -69.13 EA20-285 5614796 675418 -5 837 241.23 -79.54 EA20-286 5614893 675408 15 843 171.87 -79.26 EA20-287 5614796 675418 -5 657 242.92 -73.87 EA20-288 5614895 675409 16 411 92.91 -43.33 EA21-305 5614817 675294 32 449 165.10 -61.28 EA21-307 5614817 675294 32 475 189.53 -57.56 EA21-308 5614823 675322 32 503 126.84 -65.32 EA21-309 5614817 675294 32 441 142.30 -61.28 EA21-310 5614823 675322 32 38 177.47 -58.24 EA21-311 5614817 675295 31 425 151.61 -58.88 EA21-312 5614817 675294 31 425 184.93 -59.94 EA22-313 5614816 675295 32 398 164.25 -56.60 EA22-314 5614818 675304 32 389 171.92 -54.18 EA22-315 5614819 675305 31 329 138.78 -48.15 EA22-316 5614817 675295 32 392 145.17 -55.73 EA22-318 5614819 675304 32 293 126.13 -44.00 EA22-319 5614817 675294 32 420 158.06 -60.03 EA22-320 5614819 675304 32 272 124.61 -36.02 EA22-321 5614819 675304 32 323 120.49 -37.85 EA22-322 5614817 675294 32 353 131.25 -50.00 EA22-323 5614819 675304 32 308 118.13 -42.05 EA22-324 5614814 675285 32 311 147.02 -45.84 EA22-325 5614817 675294 32 326 128.09 -44.86 EA22-326 5614819 675305 31 365 135.71 -49.62 EA22-327 5614817 675294 32 377 135.89 -53.25 EA22-328 5614814 675284 32 375 145.77 -51.61 EA22-329 5614819 675305 31 413 141.62 -59.60 EA22-330 5614817 675295 32 425 160.82 -60.98 EA22-331 5614814 675284 32 479 192.81 -59.31 EA22-332 5614820 675305 32 347 134.96 -53.22 EA22-333 5614817 675295 32 455 179.64 -62.44 EA22-334 5614813 675284 32 455 178.42 -59.36 EA22-335 5614738 675379 -121 254 169.67 -59.38 EA22-336 5614750 675381 -120 168 101.54 8.01 EA22-337 5614816 675295 32 459 165.48 -64.12 EA22-338 5614814 675284 32 435 165.55 -59.34 EA22-339 5614708 675368 -124 177 183.32 -54.44 EA22-340 5614708 675368 -124 158 175.08 -48.62 EA22-341 5614740 675380 -121 227 125.30 -51.51 EA22-342 5614750 675381 -120 144 112.63 -0.75 EA22-343 5614814 675284 32 413 155.43 -55.26 EA22-344 5614708 675367 -123 170 169.08 -53.37 EA22-345 5614750 675381 -120 165 102.62 -10.82 EA22-346 5614818 675294 32 357 141.72 -53.68 EA22-347 5614709 675367 -123 246 163.18 -64.92 EA22-348 5614740 675381 -121 137 166.97 -40.12 EA22-349 5614814 675283 32 453 200.20 -56.84 EA22-350 5614749 675381 -120 114 135.75 -29.60 EA22-351 5614740 675381 -121 149 120.19 -36.56 EA22-352 5614708 675367 -124 206 205.23 -46.69 EA22-353 5614750 675381 -121 194 109.59 -32.35 EA22-354 5614740 675381 -122 239 126.33 -44.01 EA22-355 5614708 675367 -123 197 203.17 -55.45 EA22-356 5614750 675382 -120 154 117.43 -12.52 EA22-357 5614818 675294 32 297 145.87 -46.98 EA22-358 5614814 675284 33 440 173.60 -61.70 EA22-359 5614739 675380 -122 209 149.56 -60.82 EA22-360 5614709 675367 -123 143 112.70 -47.07 EA22-361 5614747 675382 -121 112 162.23 -30.27 EA22-362 5614740 675381 -121 288 156.60 -61.07 EA22-363 5614817 675292 33 396 138.96 -54.35 EA22-364 5614709 675367 -123 203 163.88 -58.24 EA22-365 5614815 675283 34 446 167.52 -61.64 EA22-366 5614750 675381 -118 143 106.45 -5.40 EA22-367 5614739 675380 -121 143 153.14 -39.99 EA22-368 5614709 675368 -123 149 141.53 -44.36 EA22-369 5614740 675381 -121 159 130.32 -37.04 EA22-370 5614749 675381 -120 175 121.81 -45.98 EA22-371 5614750 675382 -120 140 109.47 -13.11 EA22-372 5614709 675368 -123 224 137.69 -57.43 EA22-373 5614814 675284 32 384 151.21 -54.55 EA22-374 5614818 675294 32 381 138.43 -51.66 EA22-375 5614738 675381 -130 164 112.75 -29.84 EA22-376 5614813 675283 32 436 171.84 -60.60 EA22-377 5614749 675381 -120 159 98.09 -0.65 EA22-378 5614738 675381 -130 170 137.68 -45.76 EA22-379 5614707 675367 -124 185 141.51 -51.70 EA22-380 5614816 675293 32 368 133.92 -46.71 EA22-381 5614709 675368 -123 173 157.93 -50.84 EA22-383 5614740 675379 -121 179 117.26 -40.05 EA22-384 5614815 675285 32 308 132.42 -40.76 EA22-385 5614818 675294 32 323 124.18 -41.35 EA22-386 5614709 675368 -123 210 158.72 -62.27 EA22-387 5614739 675379 -122 226 128.61 -56.92 EA22-388 5614815 675284 32 425 144.60 -56.80 EA22-389 5614817 675294 32 287 126.92 -37.55 EA22-390 5614707 675367 -124 204 173.80 -59.49 EA22-391 5614738 675381 -130 265 138.16 -59.42 EA22-392 5614814 675285 32 468 189.45 -60.19 EA22-393 5614817 675294 32 318 124.59 -44.17 EA22-394 5614707 675367 -124 236 187.41 -58.82 EA22-395 5614750 675382 -119 152 106.96 7.65 EA22-396 5614739 675379 -122 244 165.92 -64.57 EA22-397 5614818 675294 32 351 125.74 -49.64 EA22-399 5614749 675381 -121 195 144.70 -53.83 EA22-400 5614814 675284 32 489 197.82 -56.86 EA22-401 5614817 675294 32 329 119.20 -43.85 EA22-403 5614738 675380 -121 137 179.59 -40.29 EA22-405 5614707 675386 -120 152 118.93 -25.64 EA22-407 5614602 675379 -122 161 205.28 -15.93

