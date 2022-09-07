DEKRA AWARDED NATIONAL VEHICLE INSPECTION PROGRAM FOR COSTA RICA

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of Costa Rica has selected DEKRA to operate the country's vehicle inspection program. The decision was announced by the President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, in a press conference on Wednesday, August 26. DEKRA is expected to begin conducting inspections in late September.

DEKRA will operate the Inspección Técnica Vehicular vehicle inspection program for two years, including management of 13 physical stations and 3 mobile stations across Costa Rica. DEKRA plans to employ approximately 450 local personnel in 2022, in order to conduct an average of 2 million vehicle inspections each year. Inspections are required annually for all vehicles in Costa Rica, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, taxis, and motorcycles. Required inspections include safety components, such as performance of brakes and shocks, as well as emissions testing.

President Chaves highlighted DEKRA's extensive experience in vehicle inspection and global reputation for excellence as part of its winning bid. Eleven bids from national and international companies were considered in the competitive tender.

"Each day and in every action we take, DEKRA is committed to creating a safer and more sustainable world," said Bert Zoetbrood, President and Chief Regional Officer of DEKRA Americas. "We are proud to be the vehicle inspection partner for the government and people of Costa Rica, making roads safer and air cleaner with each inspection that we conduct."

Costa Rica will be the fifth country in the Americas where DEKRA conducts vehicle inspections, joining existing programs in the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Brazil. In the past 18 months, DEKRA has established new vehicle inspection business in five countries, including three in the Americas, bringing the total to 25 countries globally. DEKRA is the world's leading vehicle inspection company and, with the addition of Costa Rica, will perform nearly 30 million inspections annually.

"DEKRA's technical expertise in the field of periodic vehicle inspection is in demand worldwide and is winning over more and more markets," says Christoph Nolte, who, as Executive Vice President, is responsible for DEKRA's Vehicle Inspection business field. "Technically safe vehicles that are regularly inspected according to recognized standards are a basic prerequisite for road safety."

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and our community by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA NORTH AMERICA is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925 with over 47,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

