Aerotrax Strengthens Enterprise-Level Security with Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 Audits; Appoints Mark Pace as Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotrax Technologies, Inc., a Dallas, Texas-based enterprise software company focused on data sharing and visibility in the Aviation and Aerospace supply chain, today announced the successful completion of their System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 and Type 2 third-party attestation for Aerotrax Operating System (aOS).

Aerotrax Technologies (PRNewswire)

After 9 months in a rigorous audit window, the successful completion of the third-party attestation demonstrates Aerotrax's continued commitment to deliver high quality services to its customers and partners by implementing best practices in security. The SOC 2 audit is one of the highest recognized standards of information security compliance in the world. Aerotrax partnered with Secureframe, the modern all-in-one platform for security, privacy, and compliance, to streamline the audit readiness process, while Prescient Assurance, a global leader in security testing and compliance certifications, conducted the third-party audit.

"We believe the relationship with our customers must be built on trust," says David Bettenhausen, Chief Executive Officer at Aerotrax Technologies. "The successful completion of our SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 Audits is one of many ways that we have planned to earn and retain that trust."

A major pillar of earning and retaining trust rests in recruiting and onboarding the right People to lead.

Aerotrax Technologies is excited to announce the appointment of Mark Pace to Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer effective September 1, 2022. Mark brings over 25 years of enterprise software development and commercialization experience to the Aerotrax team. His engineering leadership roles at Microsoft and Amazon, combined with startup experience as both a Founder/CEO (Dataloom, Inc. exit '01 to NTT) and CTO/CSO at a number of venture-backed companies, make him a critical leader within the organization.

"I'm thrilled by the unique opportunity to join Aerotrax Technologies at this important time as the company builds momentum and charts the course for the launch of Aerotrax Operating System (aOS)," says Mark Pace. "I was immediately drawn to Aerotrax because of their demonstrated dedication to a security first approach in software engineering, a very rare find in a SaaS startup. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to bring services to market that will be pivotal to the digital transformation of the Aviation and Aerospace sector."

About Aerotrax Technologies, Inc.

Aerotrax Technologies, Inc. is an enterprise software company focused on digitally tracking the entire lifecycle of every plane, part, and component in the air and on the ground. The company's dataflow network links the disparate systems and processes across business units and different organizations in the Aviation and Aerospace supply chain in order to protect the value of mission-critical assets.

By better connecting the People who manage these operations to secure, reliable, and actionable data, Aerotrax advances its mission to promote a safer, more sustainable Aviation and Aerospace industry.

To learn more about Aerotrax Technologies, visit www.aerotrax.com .

