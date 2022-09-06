Spectrum Investment Advisors Celebrates Three New Accomplishments

Best Places to Work Award Winner by the Milwaukee Business Journal & Announces Two New Hires

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, located in Mequon, Wisconsin, is one of 15 Wisconsin businesses that are being named 2022's Best Places to Work in the Micro category (10-24 employees) by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

"Being recognized as one of Milwaukee's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a testament to the wonderful people that are part of our team," said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum Investment Advisors. "At Spectrum, we celebrate success both corporately and individually, while encouraging our employees to find a balance between working hard and enjoying their lives and families."

On top of that Spectrum celebrates the addition of two new employees. Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors said, "We're very excited to have Jon and Angelica as part of our team. Their expertise and background will complement our team of seasoned executives very well."

Jonathon Jesse hired as a Financial Education Advisor

Spectrum is excited to welcome Jon to the firm as a Financial Education Advisor to support and strengthen the organizations commitment to one-on-one investment consultation to plan participants. Jon holds the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 65). Prior to joining Spectrum, Jon's career provided him with a broad range of business, management, and leadership experience. Jon earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point.

Angelica Niemann hired as Marketing Manager

Spectrum welcomes Angelica to the team as their Marketing Manager. She is responsible for marketing activities and initiatives such as communications, event planning, social media platforms, and community outreach. She is also responsible for managing meetings, corporate events, and conferences such as the annual "Retirement Plan Investment Seminar," "Spectrum Investor® Coffee House Educational Series," and the client appreciation golf outing at Trappers Turn. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, attaining a Bachelor of Science in Communications and a minor in Public Relations.

Incorporated in 1995, Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

