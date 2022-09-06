Italian Trade Agency Announces the Third Edition of PR Campaign to Expand the Knowledge of US Trade & Consumers on Italian Spirits Production

Italian Trade Agency Announces the Third Edition of PR Campaign to Expand the Knowledge of US Trade & Consumers on Italian Spirits Production

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York office of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), a governmental agency entrusted with the promotion of Italian food, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in the USA, announces its partnership with Arnald NYC to continue to educate American trade and consumers on Italian Spirits and keep the elevated perception of 'Made in Italy' top of mind in the press. This marks the Italian Trade Agency's third year of the public relations campaign on Italian Spirits in the US.

As part of the program, the ITA and Arnald will work together cohesively to continue driving awareness of Italian spirits and the various spirit categories through strategic press outreach, product seeding, and the entertaining of media events.

This year, the Italian Trade Agency has partnered with 12 Italian brands, all featuring a wide variety of Italian spirits, to introduce and educate the American audience on the craftsmanship and authenticity behind them. The initiative aims to explore a diverse range of unique flavor profiles, such as the light and bright apertivi to the Amari, rich with aromas and flavors of baking spices.

The campaign, which will last throughout the end of the year, is the perfect occasion to also showcase the versatility of these well-known Italian spirits brands and their beloved products. Often associated with warm weather and summer vibes rather than the fall and winter seasons, the ITA and Arnald aim to help consumers transition into colder weather and towards the holidays, with seasonal takes on cocktails.

About the Italian Trade Agency

Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 79 offices worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of Italian products in the U.S. by being the point of reference for trade and press and promoting Wine & Spirits through educational events, informational materials, special events, and promotions.

About Arnald NYC

Arnald NYC is a boutique PR consultancy studio, based in New York City but with deep European roots, offering custom-tailored communications and PR solutions to individual clients. Arnald's team loves understanding what matters to people, and learning what turns them into fans of projects or products. Giulia Perovich, the founder, is a PR, communication, and branding consultant specializing in communication and media relations at the intersection of food, hospitality, and luxury sectors. Her multicultural background (New York and Italy) makes her open to innovation, creativity, and intercultural dialogue.

Press Contacts:

Giulia Perovich giulia.perovich@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Arnald NYC